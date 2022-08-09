RESA Power Bolsters Its Presence in Canada With the Acquisition of Advanced Electrical Services, Ltd.

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of Advanced Electrical Services, Ltd.

RESA Power acquired AES

Based in Alberta, Canada, Advanced Electrical Services (AES) is a NETA accredited company that has two locations in Calgary and Edmonton from which it has been providing electrical testing services since 2008 throughout Western Canada. AES specializes in providing medium and high voltage services and products into the renewable energy, mining, commercial, utility, and oil & gas market segments in Western Canada. RESA Power was acquired by Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, in December 2021 and this marks the first add-on acquisition under their ownership.

Mark Angus, Chief Growth Officer at RESA Power, commented on the acquisition, "RESA Power has worked closely with the team at AES for several years and successfully collaborated on many projects, both in the USA and Canada. This long history of teamwork has deepened the relationship between RESA and AES to the point where this was the next logical step for both companies. Kevin Noonan, Zak Houk, Mark MacHattie, and the rest of the AES team have built a high-quality business that has earned the trust and respect of many customers who operate in the Western Canada marketplace. We view this alliance as providing a robust platform, along with our existing RESA business in Vancouver, to broaden our reach into the Canadian marketplace as well as adding an impressive roster of 30+ highly skilled technicians to the 200+ field technicians already in the RESA Power family."

Kevin Noonan, President, and co-owner of Advanced Electrical Services, added, "We are delighted to formally partner with RESA Power, and feel that our combined expertise and resources will enable us to provide our existing customers not only an enhanced portfolio of products and services, but also broaden our geographic reach, enabling us to meet our customers' requests to service more of their locations from a local base of operations. Additionally, we look forward to partnering with RESA Power on larger projects in both Canada and the USA."

About RESA Power, LLC

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring our customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow us @RESAPower on LinkedIn

