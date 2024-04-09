RESA Power Expands its Transformer Services Capabilities into the Gateway to the Northwest with the Acquisition of Mountains States Transformer Service, Inc.

HOUSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of Mountain States Transformer Service, Inc. ("MSTS")

Based in Pocatello, Idaho, Mountain States Transformer Service has provided transformer service, maintenance, installation, oil processing, testing, and repair throughout the USA since 2003.

Mountain States Transformer Service has joined RESA Power

The MSTS acquisition, further enhances RESA Power's transformer services capabilities, provides a base from which to expand into the Pacific Northwest region, and expands its growing fleet of oil processing rigs.

Mark Angus, RESA Power's Chief Growth Officer, commented on the acquisition, "We are delighted to welcome Kim and the Mountain States Transformer Service team to RESA Power. This acquisition strengthens RESA Power's transformer services capabilities and enables us to offer this critical service more efficiently to our existing customers in the western USA. Kim should be immensely proud of the business he has built over the last two decades and the loyalty of his customer base is a testament to that. We look forward to leveraging Mountain State's capabilities and geographic location to better service RESA Power's customers in the western region."

Kim Ueda, owner of MSTS, added, "I'm excited to join RESA Power, which shares our ambition to grow through the expansion of our transformer services business geographically and throughout RESA's customer base. RESA's extensive portfolio of electrical testing services and power equipment solutions manufacturing means that we now have a lot more to offer our customers in the future."

In accordance with RESA Power's commitment to recognizing the hard work and expertise of its newly acquired employees, the company offers immediate participation in the Employee Ownership Plan (EOP) to any employee who joins through acquisition and has or will soon reach, a year of service with their newly acquired company in the current year. This unique benefit in the electrical power industry is designed to demonstrate RESA Power's appreciation for its employees and to align with the company's "One RESA" philosophy, which emphasizes collaboration and teamwork across all divisions. By providing all employees with a stake in the company's success, RESA Power is fostering a culture of shared ownership and enabling its employees to contribute to the long-term growth and success of the business.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

