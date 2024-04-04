RESA Power Enhances and Expands its Transformer Services Capabilities in Western Canada with the Acquisition of AVATT, Inc.

HOUSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of AVATT, Inc.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, AVATT has provided specialized services in transformer installation, service, maintenance, oil purification, and testing across western Canada since 2006.

RESA Power. Reliable and Safe. The Power of Us. AVATT has joined RESA Power

With the AVATT acquisition, RESA Power enhances its transformer services capabilities in western Canada, increases its fleet of oil processing rigs, and adds a wealth of technical expertise and innovative industry experience to its ranks.

Kevin Noonan, President of RESA Power's Canadian business, commented on the acquisition, "We are excited to welcome Ken and Mark to RESA Power. This acquisition significantly strengthens RESA Power's transformer services capabilities in western Canada and enables us to offer this critical service to our existing customers. Ken and Mark have decades of combined expertise and have successfully completed some of the largest transformer installation services in Western Canada. RESA Power is truly fortunate to welcome them both to our growing team."

Mark Sinasac, co-owner of AVATT, added, "Ken and I are delighted to join RESA Power, which shares our ambition to expand our transformer services capabilities across a broader customer base in western Canada." Co-owner, Ken Black, added, "RESA Power's proven track record of supporting and investing in business partners was a significant factor in our decision, and we are looking forward to accelerating our growth by offering RESA's expanded portfolio of services and products to our existing customer base."

In accordance with RESA Power's commitment to recognizing the hard work and expertise of its newly acquired employees, the company offers immediate participation in the Employee Ownership Plan (EOP) to any employee who joins through acquisition and has or will soon reach, a year of service with their newly acquired company in the current year. This unique benefit in the electrical power industry is designed to demonstrate RESA Power's appreciation for its employees and to align with the company's "One RESA" philosophy, which emphasizes collaboration and teamwork across all divisions. By providing all employees with a stake in the company's success, RESA Power is fostering a culture of shared ownership and enabling its employees to contribute to the long-term growth and success of the business.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

Media contacts

RESA Power

Julia Baranava

[email protected]

(832)900-8343

SOURCE RESA Power