RESA Power Expands into the Province of Quebec with the Acquisition of Société Générale d'Électrotechnique

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC ("RESA Power" or the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has acquired Société Générale d'Électrotechnique ("SGE").

Based in Quebec City, Quebec, SGE is the leading provider of vertically integrated electrical energy solutions, with specialty capabilities that focus on the mission-critical development and maintenance of electrical utilities infrastructure.

The strategic acquisition provides RESA Power with a presence in Quebec, home to North America's largest energy grid, adds technical expertise and complementary capabilities to the Company's existing service offerings, and brings in-house engineering and Canadian-manufactured medium and high-voltage power transformers.

Kevin Noonan, President of RESA Power's Canadian business, commented, "This significant acquisition marks RESA's continued expansion across Canada, and we are proud to now have a hub of operations in the great province of Quebec. In close partnership with the team at SGE, we will now be able to offer electrical construction, engineering, and testing services as well as in-house manufacturing of medium and high-voltage power transformers to utility and industrial customers in Quebec and across Canada. As the founder of SGE, Jean-Yves Côté, has built an extremely customer-focused business that has earned a reputation for the highest levels of technical expertise, service quality, and customer service, which aligns well with our business culture at RESA Power."

Jean-Yves Côté added, "I'm extremely proud of what we have achieved at SGE over the last three decades, but this is just the beginning. I feel confident that we have found the ideal partner in RESA, who has the resources to help develop and scale our business both locally and regionally. Working together, we will be able to expand our operations and offer more Canadian-manufactured large power transformers to utility customers, in addition to leveraging RESA's skilled roster of technicians and financial resources to fuel future growth. I'm excited to be part of a larger team."

This acquisition marks RESA Power's fifth in 2025 and is part of a purposeful growth strategy to expand across Canada and establish regional hubs that specialize in providing a comprehensive portfolio of electrical power testing services, engineering, and in-house manufacturing of power distribution equipment to a diverse range of clients.

A French version of this news release is available at:

https://www.resapower.com/news/resa-power-simplante-au-quebec-grace-a-lacquisition-de-la-societe-generale-delectrotechnique/

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Kohlberg, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With over 50 locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turnaround custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn .

About Kohlberg

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. The firm invests in high-quality healthcare and services companies characterized by strong market positions, recurring revenue streams and resilient end markets, which it identifies through rigorous thematic research grounded in its White Paper Program. Leveraging its team of investment and operating professionals, Kohlberg works with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence and create value. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

