RESA Power Expands into the Province of Saskatchewan with the Acquisition of JA Tech

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC ("RESA Power" or the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has acquired JA Tech, Incorporated ("JA Tech").

Based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, JA Tech is the leading regional provider of field and engineering services, and products for electrical power systems. Since it was founded in 2003, the business has grown to include installation and commissioning services, Instrumentation, specialized cable evaluation, power transformer assembly, repairs and modifications, acceptance, and preventative maintenance testing.

The acquisition provides RESA Power with a presence in Saskatchewan and significantly increases its density of skilled technicians in western Canada. JA Tech also adds new technical expertise and complementary capabilities to the Company's existing service offerings.

Kevin Noonan, President of RESA Power's Canadian business, commented, "We have previously worked closely with JA Tech on several successful projects, and we are delighted to formally welcome them to our team. This acquisition marks our continued expansion across Canada, and we are proud to now have operations in Saskatchewan. Co-owners Jason Dierker and Greg Bolen have built a hugely impressive business and assembled a talented team that has developed a formidable reputation for high quality work. This partnership will enable RESA Power to provide an expanded portfolio of products and services to our customers across Canada."

Co-owner Jason Dierker commented, "Greg and I are both extremely proud of what we have built at JA Tech over the last 20 years and partnering with RESA Power enables us to continue to seamlessly execute on our growth strategy. We will now be able to offer our customers in the utility and mining sectors with a broader portfolio of products and services." Bolen added, "It was critical for us to find a partner with the right cultural fit that would create an environment for our employees to feel valued and empowered, and we feel confident that we have found the ideal partner in RESA, who has the resources to help fuel our future growth. We couldn't be more excited to be part of the RESA team."

With this latest acquisition, RESA Power now has a presence in five Canadian provinces as it continues its purposeful growth strategy to expand across Canada and establish regional hubs that specialize in providing a comprehensive portfolio of electrical power testing services, engineering, and in-house manufacturing of power distribution equipment to a diverse range of clients.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Kohlberg, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With over 50 locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turnaround custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn .

About Kohlberg

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg & Company ("Kohlberg") is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. The firm invests in healthcare and services companies characterized by strong brands, recurring revenue streams and leading market positions, which it identifies through rigorous thematic research grounded in its White Paper Program. Leveraging its team of investment and operating partners, Kohlberg works with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence and create value. As of September 30, 2025, Kohlberg manages approximately $17 billion on behalf of investors globally. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

Media contacts

For RESA Power

Alexis Motl

832-900-8340

[email protected]

For Kohlberg

Amanda Shpiner/Jonathan Warren

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

[email protected]

SOURCE RESA Power