RESA Power Expands its Engineering and Electrical Testing Capabilities in Canada with the Acquisition of Taifa Engineering, Ltd.

HOUSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of Taifa Engineering, Ltd. (Taifa).

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Taifa is an engineering and technical services company comprised of professional engineers, electricians, and testing technicians that specialize in electrical engineering and power systems commissioning and maintenance.

Taifa, a RESA Power company

With the Taifa acquisition, RESA Power expands its footprint and significantly strengthens its electrical testing and engineering capabilities in western Canada, while establishing a presence in Ontario.

Norty Turner, RESA Power's CEO, commented on the acquisition, "We are excited to welcome the Taifa team to RESA Power. This acquisition significantly strengthens RESA Power's engineering and electrical testing capabilities in western Canada and marks our entry into the important Ontario market. Taifa has experienced exponential growth in the last few years and is led by a very dynamic team that will fit exceptionally well within RESA Power's growth-oriented culture."

Aly Saleh, co-owner of Taifa Engineering, added, "My business partners, the Taifa team, and I are delighted to join RESA Power, which shares our ambition to become the premier solutions provider of electrical testing and engineering services across Canada and the U.S."

In accordance with RESA Power's commitment to recognizing the hard work and expertise of its newly acquired employees, the company offers immediate participation in the Employee Ownership Plan (EOP) to any employee who joins through acquisition and has or will soon reach, a year of service with their newly acquired company in the current year. This unique benefit in the electrical power industry is designed to demonstrate RESA Power's appreciation for its employees and to align with the company's "One RESA" philosophy, which emphasizes collaboration and teamwork across all divisions. By providing all employees with a stake in the company's success, RESA Power is fostering a culture of shared ownership and enabling its employees to contribute to the long-term growth and success of the business.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

