RESA Power Expands Operations into the Valley of the Sun

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of Priority 1 Power Services, LLC.

Priority 1 Power Services, a RESA power company

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Priority 1 Power Services (P1PS) has been providing electrical testing services in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area and throughout Arizona since 1993. P1PS specializes in offering electrical testing services and maintenance, troubleshooting and start-up services for Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS) and Generator Parallel Switchgear.

Mark Angus, Chief Growth Officer at RESA Power, commented on the acquisition, "We have held ambitions to expand into the Greater Phoenix area and Arizona in general for a long time, and we are delighted to team up with Glade, Brandon and the rest of the Priority 1 team. This partnership gives RESA the ideal springboard from which to grow aggressively in the fast-growing Arizona market and provides us with the perfect location to better service our customers throughout the Southwest region."

Co-owners Glade Swenson, and Brandon Carrasco, view the new partnership with RESA Power as a critical step to position Priority 1 for accelerated growth. "I'm very proud of what we've achieved at Priority 1 over almost three decades and now the time is right to team up with a partner that has the resources to help take us to the next level," said Glade Swenson, Co-owner, and original Founder. Brandon Carrasco, who will assume the role of General Manager, added "We are fortunate to have earned the trust of a very loyal customer base and we are excited to be able to offer them the expanded range of resources, services and products that RESA brings."

About RESA Power, LLC

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring our customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear & breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit https://www.resapower.com

