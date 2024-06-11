RESA Power Expands Presence in Northeast with the Opening of a New Service Office in Rochester, NY

HOUSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, is pleased to announce the opening of a new service office in Rochester, NY. This expansion is RESA Power's second New York state service location and demonstrates a commitment to delivering exceptional service and tailored solutions to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast region.

The new Rochester location is fully equipped to provide a comprehensive range of services, including utility/substation services, breaker, switchboard, MCC repair and rebuild, testing and engineering services, and transformer services and repair. With a focus on reliability and safety, RESA Power is prepared to meet the electrical needs of customers across New York and the Northeast region by leveraging its national expertise while offering unparalleled local support.

"We are thrilled to expand our electrical testing services into the Rochester area," said Mike Mavetz, RESA Power's Senior Vice President of Service. "This new service location will enable us to provide even better support to our customers in the Northeast region, ensuring their electrical systems operate at peak performance."

Mike added, "I am delighted that RESA Power is putting a focus on the Northeast. This expansion will allow us to better serve our customers and meet the growing demand for electrical power services in this area. With our team of NETA-certified technicians and power systems engineers, we are fully equipped to meet the energy needs of the region."

With the new office located at 53 Marway Circle, Rochester, NY 14624, RESA Power marks an exciting milestone in its growth and commitment to delivering comprehensive power solutions and exceptional service to customers in the Northeast region.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

