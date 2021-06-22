RESA Power Significantly Expands its NETA-Accredited Electrical Testing Capabilities in Florida and the Southeast Region

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of Crews Electrical Testing, Inc.

Based in Jacksonville, FL, Crews Electrical Testing ("CET") has been providing electrical testing services for almost twenty years across Florida and the Southeast region. CET specializes in predictive and preventative electrical testing services and systems analysis for switchgear, transformers, and substations.

Monte Roach, CEO of RESA Power, commented on the acquisition, "We have long respected CET as a high-quality provider of NETA services. We are thrilled to have them join the RESA team! CET has built a formidable reputation over the last two decades for providing NETA-accredited testing services and has deservedly earned a very loyal customer base. Their capabilities will complement our existing businesses in the southeast and allow us to offer our customers a complete portfolio of engineered products and expanded electrical testing services."

Nat Crews, President and Owner of Crews Electrical Testing, Inc. added, "The team at CET is excited about the opportunity to offer our existing customers in-house engineered products and engineering services, while at the same time combining our NETA-accredited testing resources with RESA to take on work of a broader scope and complexity. As a result, we are now well positioned to meet the increased demands of our customers throughout the southeast region."

About RESA Power, LLC

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring our customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear & breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit https://www.resapower.com and http://blueseacapital.com/.

