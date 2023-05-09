RESA Power Strengthens Its Service Offerings from California to Texas with Acquisition of HALCO Service Corporation

HOUSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has announced the acquisition of HALCO Service Corporation, which includes HALCO Testing Services, Inc. and AMPS-DMS, Inc. (HALCO).

Based in Los Angeles, California, HALCO has been offering professional services for low, medium, and high-voltage electrical installations since it was founded as ALCO in 1949 and then became HALCO in 1976. Since then, HALCO has developed a formidable reputation as an IBEW-affiliated, NETA-accredited company that provides cutting-edge electrical testing services for renewable energy, utility, commercial, and industrial customers.

With the HALCO acquisition, RESA Power expands its footprint and strengthens its electrical testing and engineering capabilities by offering unique services tailored specifically to meet the expectations of its customers in the renewable energy sector.

Mark Angus, RESA Power's Chief Growth Officer, commented on the acquisition, "We are delighted to welcome Don, Keith, and the HALCO team to RESA Power. The addition of HALCO enhances our electrical testing capabilities and service offerings which are strategically aligned with our continued push into the growing renewables market. It also expands our service location footprint into Texas, as well as further solidifying our position in California and pushes us to 35 locations across the US and Canada."

Don Genutis, co-owner, and President of HALCO Service Corporation, added, "Keith and I are excited to team up with RESA Power. Over the years, HALCO has prided itself on offering state-of-the-art electrical testing services to our customers, and we are recognized as the nation's leader in partial discharge testing. Being part of RESA Power's nationally scaled organization will allow us to expand our technical expertise deeper into the industry and across a much broader network."

In accordance with RESA Power's commitment to recognizing the hard work and expertise of its newly acquired employees, the company offers immediate participation in the Employee Ownership Plan (EOP) to any employee who joins through acquisition and has or will soon reach, a year of service with their newly acquired company in the current year. This unique benefit in the electrical power industry is designed to demonstrate RESA Power's appreciation for its employees and to align with the company's "One RESA" philosophy, which emphasizes collaboration and teamwork across all divisions. By providing all employees with a stake in the company's success, RESA Power is fostering a culture of shared ownership and enabling its employees to contribute to the long-term growth and success of the business.

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission-critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring its customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers, and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow @RESAPower on LinkedIn

