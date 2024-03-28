ResBiotic Appoints Stefany Nieto as VP of Operations and Brittany Zenner as Director of Marketing: Elevating Wellness Beyond Boundaries

Trailblazers Join ResBiotic's Leadership Team, Cultivating Positive Gut Health For Targeted Whole Body Restoration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResBiotic Nutrition, Inc. (ResBiotic), the pioneering physician-developed pre/probiotic wellness scale-up, proudly announces the appointments of Stefany Nieto as Vice President of Operations and Brittany Zenner as Director of Marketing. Nieto is a seasoned CPG entrepreneur with a proven track record of building international ventures with enduring social impact, Nieto brings a wealth of experience and a passion for holistic well-being to ResBiotic. Zenner is an accomplished brand marketer at the intersection of wellness, science, and CPG, with almost a decade of experience driving growth and customer retention for startups in the better-for-you space.

Stefany Nieto - VP of Operations Developed by world-class physicians, ResBiotic’s microbiome supplements, including the latest launch of prebeet® ENERGY+ Prebiotic, operates as a holistic approach to health while simultaneously targeting vital body systems.

Developed by world-class physicians, ResBiotic's microbiome supplements, including the latest launch of prebeet® ENERGY+ Prebiotic, operates as a holistic approach to health while simultaneously targeting vital body systems. In her new role at Resbiotic, Nieto will helm all day-to-day business operations, wholesale expansion, and a roadmap for the brand's hyper-growth while also leading the team in new product development.

"Appointing Stefany as our Vice President of Operations and Brittany as our Director of Marketing marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards redefining wellness," stated C. Vivek Lal, MD, FAAP, Founder & CEO of ResBiotic. "Their remarkable spirit, coupled with a profound dedication to holistic health and positive social impact, aligns seamlessly with ResBiotic's core values."

In her previous roles, Nieto co-founded Gwella and Mojo Microdose, successful ventures specializing in functional mushroom supplement gummies that enhance modern wellness. In fact, the mushroom gummies just received a deal from Dragons' Den, the Canadian equivalent to Shark Tank. Her commitment to community well-being is further exemplified through her leadership at Green Iglu, an award-winning food sovereignty start-up dedicated to establishing food production facilities in remote communities across Canada, including the Arctic.

Over the past few years, Zenner has immersed herself in the world of biotechnology, first at Gladskin and Phyla, and now leading marketing efforts at ResBiotic. What excites her most is the opportunity to merge cutting-edge science with consumer packaged goods, bringing innovative solutions to the forefront of wellness. Her guiding principle in every role has been simple - believing in and loving the products she's marketing.

ResBiotic's latest product, prebeet® ENERGY+, and other wellness options are available to purchase on resbiotic.com , Amazon and Walmart , as well as other select retail locations, which can be found at https://resbiotic.com/pages/retail .

About ResBiotic:

ResBiotic Nutrition, Inc. is a science backed wellness company pioneering clinically validated supplements for lung, gut and immune health. Founded by physician-scientists, the company is the culmination of decades of research at the intersection of health and microbiome science. ResBiotic's first product, resB® Lung Support, targets the gut-lung axis with a combination of clinically studied probiotic strains and bioactive botanicals. Dr. Lal, the founder of ResBiotic is the Director of Clinical Innovation at Marnix Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation at University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL. To learn more, visit www.resbiotic.com.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE ResBiotic Nutrition, Inc.