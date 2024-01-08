ResBiotic Launches prebeet® ENERGY+: A Caffeine-Free Microbiome Boost for Whole Body Wellness

After the success of its resB® Lung Support, ResBiotic introduces prebeet® ENERGY+ highlighting improved digestion, caffeine-free energy, restored skin balance and heart health support.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResBiotic Nutrition, Inc. (ResBiotic®), a pioneer in microbiome supplements known for its popular resB® Lung Support, proudly announces the launch of prebeet® ENERGY+, a groundbreaking caffeine free, 4-in-1 formula designed to improve digestion (reducing bloat and gas) and regularity, supercharge all-natural energy, enhance skin appearance and strengthen heart health. This latest health supplement is available in a convenient powdered format to mix in with cold water, a smoothie or even yogurt, in the coveted taste of fresh sun-kissed berries.

Developed by world-class physicians, prebeet® ENERGY+ operates as a holistic approach to health. The ResBiotic® approach distinguishes itself from typical prebiotic solutions by incorporating restorative ingredients that are well-tolerated, ensuring a digestion-friendly experience free from the common drawbacks associated with caffeine, such as jitters, upset stomach or artificial additives.

"The launch of prebeet® ENERGY+ represents an important stride for ResBiotic® as we continue to introduce individuals to a new, natural and comprehensive solution to approach total body health and resilience," explained C. Vivek Lal, MD, FAAP, Founder & CEO of ResBiotic®. "Our commitment to advancing microbiome health led us to develop this unique blend of highly effective ingredients that not only taste great but also address key aspects of daily wellness."

At the core of the prebeet® ENERGY+ formula is a prebiotic resistant potato starch, strategically chosen to amplify the production of Bifidobacterium, which supports digestive wellness, and elevate levels of Akkermansia muciniphila. an important bacterium for improving gut/barrier function and permeability of the gut lining, or Leaky Gut. The formulation not only promotes digestive wellness but also contributes to a healthier gut lining. Additionally, the infusion of whole beets is designed to enhance circulation and support positive heart health. Complementing these benefits, the formula includes a high dose of vitamin B12, vital for sustaining brain cell function and facilitating the conversion of food into cellular energy.

Key Features of prebeet® ENERGY+:

Energy boost without caffeine or sugar: Enhances stamina and physical performance naturally.

Improved digestion: Reduces bloating and gas, and enhances stool consistency for a more comfortable digestive experience.

Supports healthy skin: Decreases collagen breakdown and supports collagen integrity for radiant skin.

Heart and circulatory health: Improves blood flow and circulation, supporting positive heart health.

Enriches beneficial gut microbiome: Clinically studied prebiotic resistant potato starch promotes the growth of essential probiotics.

Versatile use: Suitable for special diets like low FODMAP, pre beet ® can be used for GI recovery or as a maintenance fiber.

can be used for GI recovery or as a maintenance fiber. Nervous system and brain cell support: Vitamin B12 aids in the conversion of food into cellular energy, supporting brain function.

Backed by science: prebeet® ENERGY+ is supported by clinical trials and scientific research.

Even more, the prebiotic is free of gluten, sugar, caffeine, dairy, soy and artificial ingredients, as well as is vegan, non-GMO, keto friendly and paleo friendly. Just mix 1 scoop to a cup (8-12 oz) of cold water for the perfect way to start or unwind the day.

prebeet® ENERGY+ invites individuals to experience a new level of productivity and body comfort in their daily routine. The formula's thoughtful composition ensures that users receive optimal wellness benefits for the whole body in the convenience of a simple, one-minute daily habit. The company also encourages people to learn more about their clinically-studied resB® Lung Support probiotic – the first clinically studied formula to combine live probiotic bacteria strains (RSB11®, RSB12® and RSB13®) with ancient herbs for digestion, immune function and respiratory health – to further support overall health and wellness.

prebeet® ENERGY+ and other ResBiotic® supplements are available to purchase on resbiotic.com , and on Amazon as well as select retail locations, which can be found at https://resbiotic.com/pages/retail .

About ResBiotic®:

ResBiotic Nutrition, Inc. is leading physician-developed microbiome pre/pro/post-biotic supplements that go beyond the gut for whole body restoration. Founded by physician scientists, the company is the culmination of decades of research at the intersection of health and microbiome science. ResBiotic's first product, resB® Lung Support, targets the gut-lung axis with a combination of clinically studied probiotic strains and bioactive botanicals. Dr. Lal, the founder of ResBiotic® is the Director of Clinical Innovation at Marnix Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation at University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL. To learn more, visit www.resbiotic.com.

