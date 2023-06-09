Rescue Village announces the appointment of six new board members.

CLEVELAND and AKRON, Ohio, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescue Village appointed six new members to the board of trustees, bringing the total number of trustees to sixteen.

These additions to the Board of Trustees come at a pivotal time as Rescue Village prepares for its next strategic planning process and the enhanced programs and new projects that will follow.

The new members include:

Stephanie Haney is the Digital Anchor and Legal Analyst for WKYC, Cleveland. She specializes in trending topics, legal news, and social issues. She has a master's in journalism from USC, a law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and she is an Emmy Award winner. Stephanie is a volunteer and fundraiser for the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.

Liz McCrea, Liz McCrea is an associate attorney with Meyers, Roman, Friedberg, and Lewis. Her practice includes assisting clients with corporate and real estate transactions and general corporate matters. She has experience in private placement securities offerings, cybersecurity, cryptocurrency technology, trademarks, brand protection, and copyrights. Liz is a graduate of

Case Western Reserve University School of Law, where she served as President of the Student Bar Association. Liz is a member of P.E.O. International, a nonprofit that strives to provide women with educational opportunities worldwide.

Jim Paulitzky is a CPA and Senior Manager in the Audit practice at KPMG in Cleveland. KPMG is a global network of firms providing audit, tax, and financial advisory services. His sector experience is accounting and auditing, with specialized experience in the industrial manufacturing, nonprofit, and consumer products industries. He has both a BSBA and MBA from Bowling Green State University. Jim had previously served at EY in both Cleveland and Rotterdam, Netherlands. Jim lives in North Olmsted with his wife, two children, and a cat.

Karen Pavlat is the Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer for the West Geauga Local Schools. She previously served as the Interim Dean of Traditional Undergraduate Programs and Business Chair for Notre Dame College and as an Assistant Professor and Director of Accounting for Ursuline College. Before her higher education experience, Karen worked for the United States General Accountability Office as the Senior Manager for the Healthcare Financial Administration audit. She led fraud, waste, and abuse investigations for members of the United States Congress. Karen's certifications include Ohio Treasurer License, Certified Public Accountant, and Certified Fraud Examiner. She previously served on the Chagrin Falls Board of Education.

Anmarie Rand Anmarie Rand has been with Progressive Insurance for over 18 years. She has focused on continuous improvement, quality management, and customer experiences across IT, CRM, and Claims. Anmarie leads a 3,000-person organization responsible for front and back-office Claims Support services. She served on the Network for Women ERG (employee resource group) within Progressive, focusing on initiatives that build business acumen and support career development. She has also been a Girls on the Run coach and is a parent volunteer for school activities. Anmarie and her husband live in Concord with their two children and pets.

Cherokee Susman has been with Progressive Insurance for 23 years. Presently she is a Claims Business Leader responsible for the leadership and development of over 2000 claims employees countrywide. Her oversight responsibilities include responding to millions of customer calls and the resolution of tens of thousands of claims. Cherokee has served as a Campaign Chair for the National Foundation for Transplants and as a board member for Susan G. Komen NEO and Arbitration Forums Inc. She lives in Bainbridge with her husband, two children, and pets.

Board of Trustees President Carrie Radivoyevitch stated, "I'm thrilled to welcome this extraordinary group of professionals to Rescue Village's board. Not only are they highly skilled, but they also bring different perspectives and a common passion for Rescue Village's mission. I know I speak for the entire board in saying that we couldn't be more excited about our future and expanding our lifesaving work."

About Rescue Village

Founded in 1974, Rescue Village is a humane society that serves the Cleveland area's eastern suburban and rural communities.

Media Contact: Kenneth Clarke, Executive Director, [email protected], 440-338-4819, www.rescuevillage.org

