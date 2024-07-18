Rescue Village's Award-Winning Woofstock Dog Festival Announces its 2024 Alpha Dog

CLEVELAND, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescue Village is proud to announce Sally as the 2024 Woofstock Alpha Dog. Sally is a 4-year-old Havanese whose owners strongly support Rescue Village. Sally's dog mom, Barbara Corns, says on behalf of Sally, "We've always supported Rescue Village because of its important work for the animals."

As the leader of the 3,000+ Woofstock dog pack and the canine face of Woofstock, Sally has been turned into a cartoon and incorporated into the Woofstock logo by nationally syndicated cartoonist Jenny Campbell.

Rescue Village's award-winning Woofstock dog fest is 9/8/24, at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field. bringyourdog.fun Post this

Rescue Village's 31st annual Woofstock dog festival is on Sunday, Sept. 8th, 2024, from 10-4 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field.

Rescue Village's Woofstock is an award-winning dog festival fundraiser that helps homeless animals and provides a day of fun for dogs and their humans. Voted by Cleveland Magazine's readers as a Best of the East award winner for two years in a row, Woofstock has live music, a beer garden featuring local brews, vendors, games, and contests for dogs, including dock diving and lure courses. Watch the 2023 Woofstock video at https://youtu.be/AkyUZ_IwwxQ to see last year's fun.

The Presenting Sponsor for Rescue Village's 2024 Woofstock is Solon Manufacturing Co., which engineers and manufactures Belleville springs and washer products for industrial bolting applications. The company's engineered solutions have solved bolting application challenges for OEMs and distributors in over sixty countries. Other Woofstock sponsors will be announced in August and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Individuals can help raise funds for Rescue Village and have fun by signing up for the traditional Ramble, a fundraising walk/parade that is part of Woofstock's festivities. Ramblers can fundraise as individuals or teams and receive a special goody bag and a professional photo of their pet. Prizes go to the top fundraisers in several categories.

Learn more about Woofstock, become a sponsor or vendor, or sign up for the Ramble by visiting www.woofstock.fun.

About Rescue Village

Rescue Village is a humane society that serves Cleveland's eastern suburbs and Northeastern Ohio's rural communities by providing shelter, medical care, and adoption services for homeless animals. It enforces Ohio's animal anti-cruelty laws in Geauga County and produces Woofstock, Northeast Ohio's award-winning dog festival. Founded in 1974, Rescue Village is located at 15463 Chillicothe Road in Novelty and is open for animal adoptions six days a week.

Press Contact: Lisa Ishee, 440-999-3974, [email protected]

