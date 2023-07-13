RESCUE VILLAGE'S AWARD-WINNING WOOFSTOCK DOG FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES ITS NEW ALPHA DOG

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescue Village's 30th annual Woofstock Dog Festival is on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from 10-4 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field.

Woofstock, a festival for animal lovers and families, celebrates 30 years of fun with music, food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, and games and contests for dogs and their people, all for a good cause. Woofstock is celebrating its 30th anniversary in style as a prestigious 2023 Cleveland Magazine Best of the East award winner.

More than 4,500 people and 2,000 dogs attended last year's Woofstock, helping raise $130,000 for Rescue Village's mission. The humane society is expecting even more attendees in 2023.

Only one dog can be the alpha of Woofstock's 2,000+ dog pack, and this year's Woofstock Alpha Dog is Coco, a 4-year-old Newfoundland. Coco's owners value Rescue Village's life-saving work so much that they made a winning charitable auction donation to Rescue Village so that Coco could be the 2023 Woofstock Alpha dog.

Coco is now a cartoon star thanks to nationally syndicated cartoonist Jenny Campbell. Coco's cartoon is now part of the 2023 Woofstock logo, and Coco is at the center of a special 30th Anniversary peace symbol featuring many of Rescue Village's other iconic cartoon dogs.

Befitting such a popular fundraiser, Woofstock's 2023 sponsors have already surpassed last year's record-breaking sponsorship year. Returning for its second year as Presenting Sponsor is AQUA DOC Lake and Pond Management. Other sponsors will be announced in August. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Individuals can help raise funds for Rescue Village and have fun by signing up for the traditional Ramble, a fundraising walk/parade that is part of Woofstock's festivities. Ramblers can fundraise as individuals or teams, with prizes going to the top fundraisers in several categories.

Learn more about Woofstock, become a sponsor, or sign up for the Ramble by visiting www.woofstock.fun.

About Rescue Village

Rescue Village is a beloved humane society nestled between Cleveland's eastern suburbs and Ohio's rural communities. It enforces Ohio's animal anti-cruelty laws in Geauga County and produces Woofstock, Northeast Ohio's largest dog festival. Founded in 1974, Rescue Village is located at 15463 Chillicothe Rd Novelty, Ohio 44072, and is open for animal adoptions six days a week.

Press Contact: Lisa Ishee: 440-338-4819; [email protected]

