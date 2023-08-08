Rescue Village's Woofstock Dog Festival Sponsors Contribute More Than $100,000 to the Award-Winning Event

CLEVELAND, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescue Village's Woofstock dog festival Sponsors are breaking records in 2023 by contributing more than $100,000 to the award-winning fundraising event.

Woofstock is September 10, 2023, at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field from 10 am to 4 pm. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Woofstock is a prestigious Cleveland Magazine 2023 Best of the East winner.

Rescue Village's Woofstock, 2023 Presenting Sponsor AQUA DOC Lake & Pond Management; 2023 Top Dog Sponsors Archaeological Networks, Embrace Pet Insurance, Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Company, and Solon Manufacturing; 2023 Best in Show Sponsors Augustus Family Foundation, CG Accounting, Hollywood Feed, Mint To Be Family Dentistry, University Hospitals Pet Pals, Wenk Family Charitable Foundation, and Young Team Greater Metropolitan.

Returning for the second year as the Woofstock Presenting Sponsor, AQUA DOC Lake & Pond Management is an industry leader in providing exceptional maintenance for lakes, ponds, fountains, and more. Owner John Wilson and his company are deeply committed to their community and give back whenever possible.

"AQUA DOC is an important part of the business community in Northeast Ohio, and we are very proud that they are strong supporters of Rescue Village," said Kenneth Clarke, Rescue Village's CEO. "We are grateful to AQUA DOC and all the 2023 Woofstock sponsors."

Woofstock's "Top Dog" sponsors are the national and international companies Solon Manufacturing, Embrace Pet Insurance, Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve Company, and Archaeological Networks. Solon Manufacturing manufactures Belleville springs and washers used worldwide. Embrace Pet Insurance is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve manufactures all-natural, certified organic soap and body products for people and pets, sold internationally. Archaeological Networks supports worthy causes.

Woofstock's "Best in Show" sponsors are the Young Team Greater Metropolitan, Wenk Family Charitable Foundation, University Hospitals Pet Pals, Mint to Be Family Dentistry, Hollywood Feed, CG Accounting, and the Augustus Family Foundation.

Onyx Creative is the Rescue Row Sponsor, Terra Blue Title Agency LLC is the Stage & Ramble Sponsor, KeyBank is the Dog Games Sponsor, and Four Paws Brewing Company is the Beer Garden Sponsor.

VCA Great Lakes Veterinary Specialist, Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital, and Lowe's Greenhouse round out the cash sponsors. In-Kind sponsors include FOX8 Cleveland, WKKY Country 104.7, SwiftPaws, Pet Wants, and Chagrin Pet and Garden.

Woofstock invites animal lovers to support Rescue Village's lifesaving work by raising money through the Woofstock Ramble or purchasing the classic limited edition tie-dyed Woofstock T-shirt designed by cartoonist Jenny Campbell. Register in advance at www.woofstock.fun.

Press Contact: Lisa Ishee: 440-999-3974; [email protected]

About Rescue Village

Founded in 1974, Rescue Village is a humane society that serves Cleveland's eastern suburbs and Ohio's rural communities and is the producer of Woofstock, Northeast Ohio's largest outdoor dog festival.

SOURCE Rescue Village