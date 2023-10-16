Research Antibodies & Reagents Market Worth $16.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The research antibodies and reagents industry is poised for substantial growth in the near future, driven by the increasing demand for innovative tools and solutions in the fields of life sciences and biotechnology. Advancements in areas such as immunotherapy, genomics, and personalized medicine are propelling the need for high-quality antibodies, assays, and reagents, enabling scientists to conduct more precise and comprehensive research. Moreover, the emergence of cutting-edge technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 and single-cell analysis further underscores the significance of this industry. As a result, we can anticipate a surge in R&D investment, product innovation, and collaborative efforts among industry players, ultimately accelerating scientific breakthroughs and contributing to advancements in healthcare and biomedicine.

Research Antibodies & Reagents Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $11.8 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $16.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise in outsourcing is a positive development for the research antibodies and reagents market. By outsourcing the development and production of antibodies and reagents, companies can reduce costs, increase efficiency, access expertise, and increase flexibility, thus creating opportunities in the research antibodies and reagents market. Also, an increasing number of local players in emerging markets, such as China, India, and Mexico, are offering their research antibodies and reagents products at lower prices than established market players. As a result, the pricing pressure on established players has increased, who are being compelled to adopt competitive pricing strategies to maintain their market shares and this is challenging market growth.

Research Antibodies & Reagents Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $11.8 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $16.2 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High-growth potential of emerging economies Key Market Drivers Rising funding for life science research

The antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into reagents and antibodies. The antibodies segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast periods (2023-2028). Antibodies are essential for routine procedures, such as western blotting, flow cytometry, IHC, and ELISA. The use of these proteomics technologies for research and development in life sciences segment makes antibodies the fastest growing segment in research antibodies and reagnts market.

The monoclonal antibodies segment is accounts for the largest share of the research antibodies market

On the basis of form, the research-use antibodies are categorized into monoclonal, polyclonal, and recombinant antibodies. The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the research antibodies market by form in 2022. The large share of this market is attributed to its vast application in ELISA detection antibodies (direct, indirect, sandwich, and capture ELISA formats), ELISA capture antibodies, western blot detection antibodies, and therapeutic antibody-drug and clinical tests.

The media & sera reagent is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by type, in 2022

On the Basis of type, the research reagents market are segmented into media &sera, stains & dyes, fixatives, buffers, solvents, enzymes, probes, and other reagents. In 2022, the media & sera reagent segment held the largest share of the global research reagents market. Media is an important component of the culture environment, as it provides the required nutrients, growth factors, and hormones for cell growth and regulates the pH and osmotic pressure of the culture this makes it a vital tool in life sciece research utlilizing research antibodies.

The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by technology, in 2022

On the basis of technology, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into ELISA, flow cytometry, western blotting, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies. In 2022, the Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the development of new technologies and the efficiency of ELISA in the detection of infectious diseases.

The proteomics applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by application, in 2022

On the basis of application, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into proteomics, drug development and Genomics. In 2022, the proteomics segment accounted for the largest share. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high deployment of proteomics-based approaches in disease profiling, increasing government funding, rising demand for personalized and protein therapeutics, and increasing R&D expenditure.

The research laboratories segment is expected to have the highest share, by end user, in 2022

On the basis of end user, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research labortories, and Contract Research Organizations. The research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising research grants, growing industry-academia collaborations for biomedical & life sciences research, and growing government funding investments for academic and research institutions.

The Europe market is expected to have the second largest market share in 2022

The European market is expected to have the second largest market share in 2022. The growth of the overall market in Europe is attributed to an increase in R&D activities, rising government funding for drug discovery research, and increasing growth in the pharmaceutical & biological industries. In Europe, proteomics and genomics research for cancer and neurobiological diseases have increased in the last decade. between universities that are designed to promote excellence in research and education.

Research Antibodies & Reagents Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Rising funding for life sciences research

2. Increasing industry-academia collaborations

3. Growing applications of biomarker identification & validation

Restraints:

1. Quality concerns and inadequacy of reproducible results

2. Ethical concerns for animal welfare in antibody production

Opportunities:

1. High-growth potential of emerging economies

2. Personalized medicine and protein therapeutics

3. Growth in stem cell and neurobiology research

4. Outsourcing services to CROs

Challenge:

1. Complexities associated with antibody development

2. Increasing pricing pressure

Key Market Players of Research Antibodies & Reagents Industry:

The prominent market players are Abcam plc (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), BD (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Lonza (Switzerland), GenScript (China), and Revvity (US).

Recent Developments:

In August 2023 , Danaher (US) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Abcam plc (UK). Through this development, Abcam is expected to operate as a standalone operating company within Danaher's Life Sciences segment.

, Danaher (US) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Abcam plc (UK). Through this development, Abcam is expected to operate as a standalone operating company within Danaher's Life Sciences segment. In August 2023 , Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) announced the opening of a new full-scale Integrated Biology Center located at Monash University in Malaysia . The facility is focused on building local capabilities to accelerate research and development (R&D) in life science research.

, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) announced the opening of a new full-scale Integrated Biology Center located at Monash University in . The facility is focused on building local capabilities to accelerate research and development (R&D) in life science research. In June 2023 , Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US) and Lunaphore Technologies SA ( Switzerland ) have decided to partner to integrate CST antibodies into Lunaphore's COMET platform for Spatial Biology research.

Research Antibodies & Reagents Market Advantages:

Facilitating Scientific Discoveries: Research antibodies and reagents play a crucial role in enabling researchers to conduct experiments, assays, and studies across various scientific disciplines, leading to significant discoveries and breakthroughs in fields such as cancer research, immunology, and neuroscience.

High Specificity and Sensitivity: These products are designed to be highly specific and sensitive, ensuring accurate and reliable results in experiments, which is essential for advancing scientific knowledge and medical applications.

Customization: Many suppliers offer customizable antibodies and reagents, allowing researchers to tailor their experiments to meet specific requirements and research objectives.

Supporting Diverse Applications: They can be applied in a wide range of research applications, from Western blotting to immunohistochemistry, making them versatile tools for researchers in academia, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

Accelerating Drug Development: Research antibodies and reagents are critical in drug discovery and development, aiding in the identification and validation of potential drug targets and biomarkers, which can significantly expedite the drug development process.

Contributing to Personalized Medicine: These tools are instrumental in the development of personalized medicine, as they enable the identification of patient-specific biomarkers and therapeutic targets, leading to more tailored and effective treatments.

Promoting Collaboration: The market fosters collaboration among researchers, scientists, and biotech companies, facilitating knowledge sharing and the pooling of resources to address complex research challenges.

Economic Growth: The research antibodies and reagents industry fuels economic growth by creating jobs, attracting investments, and contributing to the advancement of technology and innovation in the life sciences sector.

Global Health Impact: Ultimately, the use of research antibodies and reagents contributes to improved healthcare outcomes, as they underpin advancements in diagnostics, therapeutics, and disease understanding, benefiting global public health.

