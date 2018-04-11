Research Antibodies Market Worth $4.30 Billion By 2025 | CAGR 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global research antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market is predominantly driven by growing number of R&D collaborations among various public and private organizations to promote technical advancements in product development activities and disease progression studies. Consistent recommendations and guidelines issued by regulatory organizations for laboratories to facilitate generation of accurate results and ensure high-quality standards are slated to enhance adoption of research antibodies over the coming years. For instance, in May 2016, the International Society for Stem Cell Research issued revised guidelines for cell-based therapies. The revised guidelines were issued with a focus to improve overall efficiency and quality of preclinical studies.

In addition, prominent market players are entering into partnership with R&D entities that are anticipated to open new avenues. In December 2016, Bayer AG and Versant Ventures collaborated to invest around USD 225.0 million for the establishment of a stem cell research facility in Canada to encourage commercialization of regenerative medicine therapies. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer and soaring need for personalized medicine is stirring up the demand for advanced techniques, which in turn is creating ample growth opportunities for the research antibodies market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Primary antibodies were the most prominent product segment in 2016 owing to greater specificity leading to increased adoption in research activities. The segment is expected to account for more than 65.0% of the overall market revenue by 2025

On the basis of type, monoclonal antibodies captured substantial share of the market in 2016, owing to high sensitivity for detection of antigens and efficient staining properties with less background noise. The segment is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

Western blotting commanded the leading share in the market, due to benefits such as better immunogenic response from infectious agents and higher cost efficiency. The immunoprecipitation segment is estimated to post the highest CAGR of just over 7.0% during the same period

Mouse antibodies are relatively easier to produce and possess greater specificity, thus resulting in higher adoption in R&D and accounting for the largest market share in 2016.

Oncology accounted for over 36.0% of the overall revenue in 2016 as a consequence of growing cancer population

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies will be the leading end users of research antibodies owing to increased adoption in drug development and discovery. The segment is poised to represent more than 61.0% of the overall revenue by 2025.

Contract research organizations are likely to be the most promising end-user segment during the forecast period owing to greater cost efficiency

North America will continue to be the dominant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period owing to local presence of various biotechnology & biopharmaceutical manufacturers striving to compete in the market

Some of the key players in the global arena are Abcam PLC; Agilent Technologies; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The research antibodies market is moderately consolidated and highly competitive due to low entry barriers.

Grand View Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of product, type, technology, source, application, end-use, and region:

Research Antibodies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Primary Secondary

Research Antibodies Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Monoclonal Antibodies Polyclonal Antibodies

Research Antibodies Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Immunohistochemistry Immunofluorescence Western Blotting Flow Cytometry Immunoprecipitation ELISA Others

Research Antibodies Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Mouse Rabbit Goat Others

Research Antibodies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Infectious Diseases Immunology Oncology Stem Cells Neurobiology Others

Research Antibodies End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Antibodies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



