Research In Action Names TOPdesk an Enterprise Service Management Leader for 3rd Consecutive Year

Report: TOPdesk provides one of the most useful, capable, functional, and innovative ITSM solutions available anywhere in the world.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading global provider of IT and enterprise service management solutions, announces the latest findings by Research In Action, a global IT services and automation research firm, which named TOPdesk a leader in the 2023 Vendor Selection Matrix™ for Enterprise Service Management. This is the third consecutive year TOPdesk has been named a "market leader" in this annual report.

According to Research In Action, TOPdesk continues to delight its customers across key industry verticals. Those surveyed for the report graded TOPdesk as among the best of all software solution providers measured for both customer satisfaction and price versus value.

"TOPdesk has all the necessary capabilities, functionalities, and innovations of an excellent ESM and ITSM automation vendor to enable enterprises automating while optimizing their workflows," Eveline Oehrlich, research director at Research In Action said in the report. "It allows service teams to quickly and easily implement customer experience workflows in verticals such as healthcare, B2B, and nonprofit. For organizations that want to grow into ESM, TOPdesk's attractive pricing models, its capabilities to service, and support its customers are well known and touted in the ESM market globally already."

TOPdesk has been in the business of IT and ESM for nearly 30 years and continues to expand its expansive network. "TOPdesk's solution and ability to work side by side with its customers has accelerated and allowed its customers to embrace enterprise service management from initial efforts in IT service management," said Eveline Oehrlich, Research In Action's research director and the report's author.

The Research In Action Vendor Selection Matrix™ is a primarily survey-based methodology for vendor evaluation where 63% of the evaluation is based on a survey of enterprise IT or business decision makers and 37% on the analyst's judgment. The analyst's input is fed by a combination of intensive interviews with software or services vendors and their clients, plus their informed, independent point-of-view as an analyst.

TOPdesk partners with businesses, organizations and companies of all sizes to improve their service management processes through a user-friendly self-service ITSM and ESM solution, while providing unmatched support through a continuously delivered platform. TOPdesk's service management technology allows for improved services with proven fast and efficient return on investment.

"It remains a thrill to have TOPdesk honored again for providing excellent service and support to our customers, because that's just as important as delivering world-class service management technology to organizations worldwide," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "As TOPdesk celebrates 30 years of guiding organizations through their service management journeys, this most recent honor from Research In Action proves we haven't diverged from the founding principles of this organization – serving people and establishing leading processes to ensure high-touch, low-cost user experiences."

To gain further insights about TOPdesk's ESM market capabilities, please visit www.topdesk.com/en/enterprise-service-management-software

About Research In Action

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company. The company provides both forward-looking and practical advice to enterprises as well as vendor clients.

Vendor Selection Matrix™ Disclaimer:

The Vendor Selection Matrix™ is a primarily survey-based methodology for comparative vendor evaluation. Research In Action GmbH does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. The information contained in this research has been obtained from both enterprises and vendor sources believed to be reliable. Research In Action GmbH's research publications consist of the analysts' opinions and should not be considered statements of fact. The views expressed are subject to change without further notice. Research In Action GmbH disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. All trademarks are recognized as the property of the respective companies.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations worldwide deliver better services. TOPdesk also has received an "Honorable Mention" In The 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Report, has been named a strong performer by Forrester, and received a "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" award from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com.

Press Contact:

Scott E. Rupp

941-448-7566

http://www.millerrupp.com

SOURCE TOPdesk