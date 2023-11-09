TOPdesk Receives 3 "Best of" Awards for Outstanding Service and Support from TrustRadius

The rewards span several service categories, including "Best of Relationship," "Best Feature Set," and "Best Value for Price in IT Service Management."

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk , one of the world's leading IT service management technology providers, announced today it has been awarded three Best of Awards from TrustRadius. Since 2016, the TrustRadius' awards have been the standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products and services. Based entirely on customer feedback, reviews are never influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

TOPdesk previously won "best of" awards from TrustRadius in 2021 for best support and best usability. This most recent award proves TOPdesk's unwavering commitment to industry-setting customer service paired with developing the world's best in value and easiest to use ITSM solution.

With this goal, TOPdesk is always examining ways to develop innovation and identifying steps to positively impact the lives of the clients and the communities the organization it serves. Its culture is one that places its team members at the heart of its organizational priorities, and encourages its team members to help clients win in every area that TOPdesk interacts with them.

Client feedback suggests these outcomes are realized. Actual client feedback follows:

It just works , has some continuous development and an easy-to-use interface, which is important especially because not all our colleagues are technical. We use a large range of functions and, therefore, it would be really hard to replace TOPdesk in our company.

TOPdesk is very suited to work together with different departments as well as sharing knowledge and guides

TOPdesk consultants are very knowledgeable.

TOPdesk has received several awards from TrustRadius during the last half decade, including being a multiple-annual recipient of the TrustRadius' Tech Cares award. TOPdesk continues seeking and examining ways to develop innovation in its solutions and services, identifying steps to positively impact the lives of the clients and communities served, and encouraging its team members to do the same.

"TOPdesk is more of a movement than an organization, and its philosophy is built on providing the best service, developing connected relationships with its clients, and building a solution that provides users the best value available anywhere in the market," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "Were thrilled and proud to receive another acknowledging our commitment to being the best ITSM providers in the sector."

To learn more about TOPdesk and its IT service management solution, visit https://www.topdesk.com/en/ .

To see real customer reviews, visit https://www.trustradius.com/products/topdesk/reviews

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations tame the chaos in their service delivery, become better together and discover new value together. Today, more than 1,000 employees are across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 5,400 organizations worldwide deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.5 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights and 8.6 out of 10 on TrustRadius. It also received the TopRated Award from TrustRadius seven consecutive years. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

Press Contact:

Scott E. Rupp

941-448-7566

https://millerrupp.com/

SOURCE TOPdesk