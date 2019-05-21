Research Innovations, Inc. Hires Danny Holloway as Vice President, Deputy Information & Analytics C2

Danny Holloway earned his bachelor's degree in computer science from James Madison University. Prior to joining RII he served as CTO for HumanGeo and CTO for the Agile Intelligence business unit at Radiant Solutions after HumanGeo was acquired. He supported the Defense and Intelligence Community directly for over seven years building and deploying data analytics and powerful mission applications to the Defense Intelligence Agency and others. Danny is passionate about solving problems, supporting customers, and building amazing teams.

Says Holloway, "I'm excited to work with an incredibly talented and committed team to deliver innovative capabilities. Together we're addressing our customers' top priorities and supporting the national defense strategy."

With offices in Alexandria, VA, and Melbourne, FL as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and law enforcement customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously AwesomeTM solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

