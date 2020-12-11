Research Innovations, Inc. is Great Place to Work-Certified

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. announced today that it is certified again as a Great Place to Work™. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Certification confirmed that 97% of respondents have a consistently positive experience at RII. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We couldn't be happier to have earned Great Place to Work recertification," says Jack Harrington, RII's CEO. "RII exists to create RIIdiculously AwesomeⓇ solutions that make the world safer, and we can't do that without an engaged team. Given everything that Covid has thrown at us this year, we worked hard to provide the support that our employees needed. It's clear from the feedback in this year's Great Place to Work survey that RII's core value of "Stay Human" was a differentiator for the company. Our Covid response was a theme that came through loudly in the survey - cited again and again as being a real difference-maker in employees' lives this year." Erin Fristoe, RII's Director of Talent and Community Engagement, says, "Our 'Stay Human' approach enabled much of RII's growth over the course of the year, with our workforce expanding by over 50%. By embracing our newly distributed workforce with heavier dependence on a variety of tools to engage our employees, our community is not only surviving the pandemic, but truly thriving in it. This is a significant reason why 'community' continues to be one of the most commonly used terms in our Trust Index survey responses."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

With offices nationwide, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, cyber, and law enforcement customers across the U.S. Government and with select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

