Research Innovations, Inc. (RII) Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. announced today that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Certification confirmed that 96% of respondents have a consistently positive experience at RII. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Jack Harrington, RII's CEO. "Our core purpose is to create RIIdiculously Awesome solutions that make the world safer, and you can only do that with an engaged and empowered team. We understand that a strong community fosters an environment in which innovation can thrive, and that's what drives us." Erin Fristoe, RII's Director of Community and Talent Acquisition, says, "Our community is at the core of RII's success. We're a little bit country, a little bit rock n' roll, and we not only build bridges between our diverse backgrounds, but we truly empower the community to become change agents. Having that community strength recognized by GPTW is a huge achievement."

RII's Great Place to Work company profile can be found here .

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, and Melbourne, FL as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously AwesomeTM solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

SOURCE Research Innovations, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.researchinnovations.com

