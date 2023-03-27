Research Innovations, Inc. (RII) Ranks on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a two-year revenue growth of 104 percent, RII ranks No. 101 on Inc. magazine's list

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII) has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. RII is No. 101 on the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"Our growth has been driven by our fusion of operational expertise with flexible and capable technology, resulting in innovative solutions for our customers that address their real-world operational challenges," said Doug Greenlaw, Chief Growth Officer at RII. "RII is proud to be recognized by Inc. and as we continue to hire top talent in our industry, we look forward to making continued impactful contributions to the future of joint and multi-domain Command and Control."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. In 2021 alone, these private companies added 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C. areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic can be found at inc.com/regionals/mid-atlantic .

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About Research Innovations, Inc.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, Melbourne, FL, San Antonio, TX, and St. Petersburg, FL, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII is a leader in Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts with its cutting-edge solutions, rapidly delivering transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information and to view RII's open positions.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

