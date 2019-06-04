Research Innovations, Inc. wins spot on DOJ's $500M Data Analytics Solutions and Services BPA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. is excited to announce its selection as a prime contractor by the Justice Management Division (JMD) to provide data analytics and analysis solutions for the Department of Justice (DOJ). DOJ estimates that it will purchase $500 million in solutions and services over the five-year term of this Multiple Award Small Business Set-Aside Blanket Purchase Agreement.

The Research Innovations (RII) Team will apply its mission-driven analytic methodology, Search and Investigative Flexible Toolkit (SIFT)TM and an extensive team of experts to support complex DOJ investigations requiring the analysis of large volumes of data and information.

SIFT is a comprehensive, highly agile technology platform that ingests massive amounts of structured and unstructured data to perform advanced analytics on integrated data, create actionable intelligence for planning, enforcement, and crime prevention and securely and collaboratively share results within and across investigative teams.

"The RII Team has proven expertise in deploying SIFT's leading edge technologies in the law enforcement, military, intelligence, financial services, insurance, legal and healthcare environments. RII is proud to offer DOJ the combined capabilities and services of RII, Eastport Analytics, BreakForth Solutions, DataWalk, SAP National Security Services (NS2), The Ryan Group, Accenture Federal Services (AFS), Axiologic Solutions, Digital Reasoning, Ernst & Young, IMTAS, ManTech, Raptics, and Text IQ," said Ellen Minderman, RII's VP of Special Programs and Operations.

"RII's core purpose is creating RIIdiculously AwesomeTM solutions that make the world safer. We are excited at the opportunity to apply our data analytic capabilities to DOJ's law enforcement challenges," said Jack Harrington, RII's CEO.

This contract leverages the technologies that RII has developed over the past decade and applied to some of the most pressing national security challenges for advanced analytics, leveraging our strength in big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and advanced visualization technologies to support specific mission requirements.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, and Melbourne, FL as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and law enforcement customers across the U.S. Government and with select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously AwesomeTM solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

