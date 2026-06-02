Research Reimagined: WeInfuse and Trial IQ Partner to Deliver AI-Driven Clinical Research to Infusion Providers

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software and technology platform for infusion providers and specialty pharmacies, has announced a strategic partnership with Trial IQ Technologies (Trial IQ), an AI-enabled clinical trial software platform led by industry veterans with a passion to open, optimize, and expand access to clinical research.

As the infusion industry continues to evolve, operations must scale with it. Despite having many of the foundational elements needed to conduct clinical trials – physical space, onsite clinicians and providers, protocols, dedicated medication mixing areas, private and open treatment rooms – many infusion providers struggle launching and scaling clinical research.

Founded by industry veterans Brian Zweben, Cerdi Beltre, and Sury Gupta, Trial IQ empowers community practices and infusion centers to conduct research by automating trial matching, patient identification, site readiness, and physician education. WeInfuse is thrilled to have Trial IQ join our partner community. The WeInfuse partner community is carefully curated to bring its infusion provider clients industry-leading solutions.

"WeInfuse has worked tirelessly to bring innovative and simplified solutions to infusion providers," said WeInfuse CEO Bryan Johnson. "This partnership with Trial IQ continues our commitment to advancing technology by bridging the gap between our clients and the world of clinical research, allowing infusion providers to unlock new opportunities to serve patients and their local healthcare communities."

This partnership creates a powerful integration designed to help infusion providers seamlessly launch and manage clinical trial service lines within their infusion centers and suites. Available to current and future WeInfuse users, the integrated solution equips providers with the operational tools, workflows, and infrastructure needed to confidently participate in clinical research.

For community practices and infusion providers that are new to research, Trial IQ simplifies the path to becoming a trial-ready site while minimizing disruption to existing clinical operations. By embedding research capabilities into infusion sites, the partnership enables providers to expand access to clinical trials, enhance patient care opportunities, and drive innovation without compromising operational efficiency.

"Clinical research should not be limited to large academic centers," said Brian Zweben, CEO of Trial IQ. "Infusion providers are an untapped group with potential to access innovative therapies and research opportunities directly within the communities they already serve. By partnering with WeInfuse, we are making it easier for providers to operationalize research within existing workflows, reduce barriers to participation, and bring more patients closer to cutting-edge treatment options. Together, we are helping infusion centers evolve into research-enabled care environments while enhancing operational efficiency and patient experience."

About Trial IQ

Trial IQ is a research enablement platform focused on expanding access to clinical trials within community-based community clinics, infusion centers and specialty practices. By leveraging advanced automation and AI-driven insights, Trial IQ helps providers identify eligible patients, streamline trial matching, and operationalize research workflows within the care setting. Designed to reduce the complexity of launching and managing clinical trial programs, the platform empowers care centers to become trial-ready sites and maximize operational efficiency while practices maintain a strong focus on patient care. Through its innovative approach, Trial IQ is helping bring cutting-edge therapies and research opportunities closer to the patients who need them most. Learn more at trialiq.ai.

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers the end-to-end workflow for infusion centers and home infusion and specialty pharmacies nationwide. WeInfuse's modern, purpose-built workflows for all sites of care allow pharmacies and providers to improve patient care and scale operations with confidence. Take the confusion out of infusion and learn more at weinfuse.com.

SOURCE WeInfuse