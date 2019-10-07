Research Shows ProChondrix® CR Maintains Consistent, High Cell Viability For Two Years

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource, an organization dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue, today announced research results showing ProChondrix® CR maintains consistent, high cell viability for two years when stored at -80̊ C.

The research found the presence, on average, of 94.97 percent viable cells in ProChondrix CR. This is representative of the osteochondral allograft's ability to be used as an effective mechanism of repair for articular defects. The data displays viable cells within each ProChondrix CR sample that has been cryopreserved for a period of two years. AlloSource's proprietary cryopreservation technique combines a common cryoprotectant with a method which allows the cryo-media to penetrate the depth of the cartilage matrix, displaying no adverse effect toward cell viability. According to the American Journal of Sports Medicine, a minimum of 70 percent cell viability in osteochondral allografts has been shown to increase positive clinical outcomes.

"This research reinforces our commitment to advancing the science behind cartilage repair," said Peter Stevens, PhD, MBA, Chief New Ventures Officer. "Our proprietary process enables us to provide a cryopreserved graft that maintains very high cellular viability with a longer shelf-life, allowing ProChondrix CR to help surgeons heal more patients."

AlloSource's research demonstrates that ProChondrix CR contains viable cells that are comparable to fresh osteochondral allografts. The cryopreservation technology ensures cellular viability for a longer period of time than many osteochondral allografts available today.

ProChondrix CR is a laser-etched, cryopreserved osteochondral allograft that helps deliver the necessary components for articular cartilage restoration. This next generation of cartilage restoration therapy provides the viable cells and other biological components necessary for repair and regeneration of damaged cartilage tissues.

AlloSource's research was presented this week in Vancouver, Canada at the 15th International Cartilage Regeneration & Joint Preservation Society's World Congress. ProChondrix CR is distributed by Stryker and processed by AlloSource. To learn more visit prochondrix.org.

About AlloSource

AlloSource is dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue through pioneering research in regenerative therapies. The organization offers life-saving and life-enhancing solutions in orthopedic, spine, burn and wound procedures to help restore patient health and mobility. As a world leader in cell-based products, fresh cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

