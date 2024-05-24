Resecurity Partners with Beyon Cyber to Accelerate Digital Security

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a leading global cybersecurity company, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Beyon Cyber, a trailblazing digital security provider in the region. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to delivering superior cybersecurity solutions and bolstering digital protections for clients across various sectors.

Partnership

Beyon Cyber, recognized by Deloitte as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security Company in the Middle East & Cyprus for the second successive year and renowned for its innovative approach to cybersecurity, is proud to join forces with Resecurity. This partnership aims to enhance Beyon Cyber's capabilities, ensuring that clients benefit from the most advanced and robust security measures available in the market.

"Beyon Cyber is proud to join forces with Resecurity. This partnership strengthens our commitment to providing enhanced cybersecurity solutions and superior digital protections to our clients," said Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa, CEO at Beyon Cyber. "Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the cybersecurity landscape, ensuring our clients are well-protected against the ever-evolving cyber threats."

Resecurity brings a wealth of expertise and cutting-edge technology to the partnership, offering solutions that address the growing complexities of cybersecurity. The collaboration will focus on delivering comprehensive security services, including threat intelligence, incident response, and cybersecurity awareness training, to empower organizations to defend against sophisticated cyber attacks.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Beyon Cyber, a company that shares our vision of a secure digital future. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in enhancing the cybersecurity posture of our clients. By combining our strengths, we aim to provide unparalleled protection and support to organizations, helping them navigate the digital landscape with confidence."

The synergy between Resecurity's advanced cybersecurity solutions and Beyon Cyber's extensive market presence is set to create a formidable force in the digital security arena. This partnership will enable both companies to deliver tailored, state-of-the-art security solutions designed to meet the specific needs of various industries.

As part of their joint efforts, Resecurity and Beyon Cyber will engage in threat intelligence sharing, collaborative incident response initiatives, and comprehensive cybersecurity awareness programs. These initiatives are designed to equip organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to proactively defend against cyber threats and maintain a secure digital environment.

The strategic partnership between Resecurity and Beyon Cyber marks a significant milestone in the journey towards achieving superior cybersecurity standards. With a shared vision of advancing digital security and resilience, this collaboration is poised to make a lasting impact on the cybersecurity landscape, setting new standards for excellence and innovation.

For more information about Resecurity and Beyon Cyber, and to learn more about their collaborative cybersecurity initiatives, please visit https://www.resecurity.com and https://beyoncyber.com.

About Beyon Cyber:

Beyon Cyber is a leading provider of advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, offering managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and beyond. Leveraging an exclusive network of global partnerships, Beyon Cyber delivers simple, cost-effective, world-class security services to its customers. Established in early 2008, Beyon Cyber has over 14 years of experience in protecting Bahrain's most critical communications infrastructure. With a team of SANS certified cyber defenders, the company is adept at defending against sophisticated nation-state threat actors. Since 2022, Beyon Cyber has expanded its capabilities to offer cybersecurity protection to businesses across the Kingdom and the region. To learn more about Beyon Cyber, visit https://beyoncyber.com.

About Resecurity:

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.