Reseda Group Acquires Digital Consumer Engagement Leader ChannelNet

News provided by

Reseda Group

10 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Fintech company becomes newest member of innovative CUSO investment group

EAST LANSING, Mich., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseda Group, a wholly owned credit union service organization (CUSO) of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), today announced its purchase of ChannelNet, a leader in digital consumer engagement through its OneClick Financial™ platform that allows financial institutions and credit unions to create relevant, progressive, digital conversation with account holders to better understand their needs and life events that drive financial transactions.

Based in Dearborn, Mich., ChannelNet is now the third acquisition for the CUSO founded by MSUFCU in 2021 to create a better member experience and change how people think about personal finance through innovation.

"Reseda Group is pleased to welcome ChannelNet into our award-winning CUSO," said April Clobes, president and CEO of Reseda Group and MSUFCU. "ChannelNet has a proven track record of providing breakthrough digital solutions for financial institutions of all sizes, and with its OneClick Financial platform we will be able to help credit unions enhance the digital engagement experience and drive more transactions with their members."   

Founded in 1985, ChannelNet has been a tech-based marketing and sales resource for corporations in the finance, automotive and home improvement industries. The company's OneClick Financial is a patented data-driven digital platform designed to make communication between banks and credit unions and their customers and members automated, cost-effective and engaging. The platform generates individual digital personal experiences through dynamic content, functionality and branding to provide a holistic, relevant and automated experience for each account holder.

"ChannelNet is thrilled to join the Reseda Group family of brands and products to help credit unions accelerate their digital transformation and enhance their engagement with members," said Paula Tompkins, CEO and founder of ChannelNet. "As the digital ecosystem continues to rapidly evolve, our OneClick Financial platform is the perfect tool for credit unions to stay competitive and prioritize engaging their members by providing a unique, data-driven experience for each individual member."

About Reseda Group
Headquartered in East Lansing, Mich., Reseda Group is a wholly owned CUSO of Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group helps credit unions remain relevant and competitive by delivering the best products and services to their employees and member-owners through investing in strategic partners that bring innovative technology, digital resources and credit union industry solutions to market. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

About ChannelNet
ChannelNet is a leader and pioneer in delivering customer engagement and retention via web and mobile solutions that work across sales and service channels. Its patented SaaS digital engagement platform, OneClick Financial, connects financial institutions with their accountholders to engage, inform and learn about financial products and services. Based in Dearborn, Mich., ChannelNet has been an innovative resource for large global enterprises in need of break through digital solutions for more than 30 years. For more information, visit channelnet.com.

SOURCE Reseda Group

Also from this source

Reseda Group Invests $2M in Five Fintech Startups

Reseda Group invests $8M in cutting-edge fintech companies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.