Reseda Group Acquires Tandem Finance App to Extend Expense-sharing Solution to Modern Families

EAST LANSING, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseda Group , a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) , today announced its purchase of Tandem , the fintech app that helps couples manage shared finances.

Based in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tandem is a leading shared-finance platform for couples, helping users manage hundreds of millions of dollars in shared expenses. The acquisition marks a key step toward Reseda Group and MSUFCU's goal of creating an end-to-end family banking ecosystem — one that helps credit union members graduate from individual accounts to joint accounts, and eventually, to tools that support dependent and multi-generational households.

"We built Tandem to make managing money together easier, more transparent, and less stressful," said Michelle Winterfield, co-founder of Tandem. "As younger couples redefine how they manage money, we saw an opportunity to build something more modern, more human, and more aligned with real life. Joining Reseda Group allows us to take that mission even further — expanding from couples to families and helping people navigate every stage of shared financial life."

Reseda Group was one of Tandem's first investors and has now acquired the company to bring its popular app and community into its lineup of fintech solutions. Together, they are building a more complete family banking experience that helps people move from managing individual accounts to joint accounts, and eventually to dependent accounts for kids and aging parents.

"Tandem has been a valuable part of the Reseda Group Ecosystem for several years, providing Gen Z and Millennial couples with a breakthrough digital solution for navigating their first money milestones and ultimately building their financial futures," said April Clobes, president and CEO of Reseda Group and MSUFCU. "With Tandem now a part of our portfolio of products, we are taking our partnership of innovation to the next level, making the digital banking experience for members and consumers more collaborative, transparent, and family-focused."

Through its growing community and simple, education-driven approach, Tandem has built strong trust among Gen Z and Millennial couples managing shared finances for the first time. These generations expect banking to match how they live — shared, digital, and transparent. More couples are combining finances earlier, with women increasingly leading financial decisions. Tandem reflects that shift, making shared banking modern, accessible, and equitable.

"Reseda Group accelerates our ability to offer more tailored financial products to our households," said Dan Couvreur, co-founder of Tandem. "We've always envisioned a financial experience that grows with you, and now we have the partner to make that vision a reality for millions."

As part of the acquisition, Winterfield and Couvreur will join Reseda Group as Vice Presidents, leading the continued evolution of Tandem and the development of future family banking products. Learn more about the Reseda Group ecosystem at resedagroup.com and explore the Tandem app at usetandem.com .

About Reseda Group

Headquartered in East Lansing, Mich., Reseda Group is a wholly-owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group changes the way people interact with their finances and how financial institutions engage with their consumers. By leveraging innovative products developed in-house and through its partnership ecosystem, Reseda Group is making financial technology and engagement solutions more accessible and approachable to the industry. Learn more at resedagroup.com .

About Tandem

Tandem is a mobile app for couples that offers a seamless solution to plan, save, spend, and split their finances. Whether married or not, Tandem eliminates the complexities of joint accounts, shared debit cards, spreadsheets, and endless P2P transactions. Tandem has become the go-to app for couples, enabling them to successfully manage and track hundreds of millions of dollars in shared expenses. For more information, visit usetandem.com .

