Reserve Cup Series Kicked off in Miami with A-List Attendance | January 23 - 25, 2025

Derek Jeter, Andrew Schulz & More Showed Up to Support the Sold Out Event

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reserve Cup Series kicked off in Miami, bringing together the world's top padel players for a sold out three-day event of padel mastery with star-studded attendance. Led by Reserve Padel Founder, Wayne Boich, and Honorary Chairman and Co-Captain, Jimmy Butler. The premier lifestyle sporting event offered attendees an unforgettable experience, combining elite-level padel, world-class entertainment, and luxury in one extraordinary weekend set against the backdrop of Reserve's flagship Miami Seaplane padel club.

The event brought together 16 of the world's top-ranked padel players, dividing them into two formidable teams for a captivating showdown. Team Reserve, under the leadership of five-time World Series Champion and Reserve's reigning champion Derek Jeter included stars like Alejandro Galan, Federico Chingotto, Juan Lebron, Miguel Yanguas, Javier Garrido, Lucas Bergamini, Carlos Daniel Gutierrez, and Pablo Cardona. Team Miami, captained by acclaimed comedian Andrew Schulz, boasted its own set of stars including Arturo Coello, Agustin Tapia, Martin Di Nenno, Coki Nieto, Momo Gonzalez, Jon Sanz, Eduardo Alonso, and Alejandro Ruiz. The spirited competition between these two teams, enriched by the depth of talent and the camaraderie among players, underscored the tournament's celebration of excellence in padel.

Notables such as Zac Efron, Nick Bosa, Rony Seikaly, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Gianluca Vacchi, Francis Suarez, Hannah Jeter, Claire Holt, and Adewale Ogunleye joined the excitement of the tournament while indulging in an exquisite culinary experience by Major Food Group, cocktails from Tequila Don Julio, and Boich Family Cellar wines within the exclusive 'Reserve Club' overlooking the courts. The event's dedicated Food & Beverage Pavilion featured outstanding dining options, including Pura Vida Miami, Jimmy Butler's Big Face Coffee, and Spicy Hospitality's newly launched concept, The Joyce.

High profile guests seen in the boxes throughout the week included: Todd Boehly (Co-Founder and CEO of Eldridge Industries and part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers & Chelsea), Orlando Bravo (Managing partner of Thoma Bravo), Craig Robins (Founder and CEO of Dacra Development and visionary behind the Miami Design District), Daniel Sundheim (Founder and Chief Investment Officer of D1 Capital Partners), and Perry Weitz (Co-Founding Member of Weitz & Luxenberg).

UBS, the Official Wealth Management Partner, enhanced the event with exclusive opportunities for players and attendees through UBS. Guests indulged in luxury hospitality, bespoke experiences, and unparalleled networking, setting the tone for a premier lifestyle sporting event. Moncayo Ocean Club, an exclusive luxury destination along Puerto Rico's Eastern Seacoast, joined the roster of esteemed sponsors, along with Motorola, whose motorola razr+ was unveiled as the Official Smartphone Partner. Douglas Elliman, a leader in luxury real estate, and Uber, the official rideshare and delivery partner, rounded out the partnerships that elevated the Reserve Cup to new heights.

The event was further supported by BuzzRx, which served as the official health tech partner, Eight Sleep, the official Recovery partner, Aston Martin, the official car partner and Discovery Land Company, the official real estate development partner.

Jimmy Butler competed with Arturo Coello against Javier Garrido and Alejandro Galan for a Celebrity Charity match, where he announced that 'Reserve Cares' will donate $600,000 to local charities. Directly following the tournament's celebrity charity matches, guests gathered to watch the most anticipated matches of the week - the Reserve Cup tournament finals. After three intense matches, with the stakes higher than ever, Team Miami captained by Andrew Schulz was proclaimed the winner of the Reserve Cup Series and was honored with the winning trophy.

DAZN, the leading global sports entertainment platform, broadcasted the 2025 Reserve Cup live and free to audiences around the world and is now available on demand. For more information on the Reserve Cup visit www.reservepadel.com .

About Reserve: Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Wayne Boich, Reserve has emerged as the foremost luxury lifestyle padel brand in the United States. Established in 2023, Reserve was born out of a passion for the sport and a commitment to showcasing the dynamic world of padel across multiple verticals. The brand's services encompass the development of premier padel clubs, cultivating strategic partnerships, hosting pop-ups and elite exhibitions across the country, and organizing exclusive events like the annual "Reserve Cup," which offers fans the opportunity to see world-class padel players in action firsthand. In addition to its focus on high-end experiences, Reserve also specializes in expert court construction, installation, and maintenance—catering to everything from private residences to large-scale corporate projects. With a dedication to elevating the sport and expanding its reach, Reserve is redefining the landscape of padel in the U.S.

About UBS: UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About MONCAYO Ocean Club: Moncayo Puerto Rico is an extraordinary private residential community spanning 1,100 acres of stunning natural landscape along Puerto Rico's Eastern Seacoast. Residents will indulge in a Mackenzie & Ebert-designed championship golf course with no tee times, alongside a state-of-the-art Athletic & Racquet Club and a private marina for water sports and recreation. A 100-acre organic farm provides the finest farm-to-table dining experiences, while premium leisure offerings ensure every moment is tailored to the highest standards of luxury. Designed to cultivate wellness, relaxation, and a refined lifestyle, the Moncayo Ocean Club is a true private retreat, where every detail elevates the art of living.

PRESS CONTACT:

Camille Muratore

VP, Alchemy Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Reserve Cup Series