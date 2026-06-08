Reside Craftsman, A Wyndham Residence Further Expands Reside's Coast to Coast Collection With a New Los Angeles Offering

LOS ANGELES and SEATTLE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reside, a Wyndham Residence - continues its strategic growth in key urban markets with the launch of Reside Craftsman, A Wyndham Residence, a 110-unit property located at 801 Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Opening June 8, 2026, the latest addition reflects the brand's ongoing focus on adaptive reuse, design-led living, and hospitality-driven residential experiences in culturally significant buildings.

The Craftsman, Reside a Wyndham Residence

Set within a historic structure in the heart of Downtown LA, the Craftsman building reflects a broader movement toward revitalizing architecturally meaningful spaces for contemporary living. The property preserves distinctive elements of its past, most notably the original Ernest Batchelder tilework in the lobby, an enduring piece of California design history that anchors the experience in authenticity and craftsmanship. Through Reside's stewardship, the building enters a new chapter that balances preservation with thoughtfully elevated living.

"The addition of Reside Craftsman reflects our broader strategy to scale in high-demand urban markets," said J.R. Dembiec, Brand President of Reside, a Wyndham Residence. "We're building a Collection that isn't defined by one type of asset, but by a consistent and experiential brand standard bringing together location, livability, and service across every property we operate."

"This project marks an important step in the continued revitalization of Downtown Los Angeles," said Shahram Delijani, Property Owner "By thoughtfully restoring a historic property and activating it with high-quality hospitality, we're contributing to the energy returning to the neighborhood and helping reestablish it as a dynamic destination for visitors and the local community alike."

The property introduces 110 units, each equipped with a full kitchen, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, and Roku-enabled televisions, creating a welcoming environment, while select layouts incorporate sofa beds to accommodate a variety of travel needs.

Reside Craftsman operates with a hospitality-first framework, anchored by a 24/7 staffed front desk and a dedicated on-site team. This is central to the Reside, a Wyndham Residence service model, which is designed to meet guests wherever they are, whether traveling for business, relocating, or exploring a new city. By redefining traditional hospitality, Reside delivers a more adaptable, experience-driven alternative to conventional stay models.

Located at the center of Downtown Los Angeles, the property places guests within one of the city's most active and evolving districts, just steps from landmarks such as the Apple Tower Theatre. Known for its architectural depth and cultural diversity, the neighborhood blends historic landmarks with a constant influx of new dining, retail, and creative destinations. From the Fashion District to Grand Central Market and a wide range of galleries, entertainment venues, and office hubs, the area continues to attract both leisure and business audiences alike, supporting Reside's strategy of aligning with high-demand, mixed-use urban cores.

The opening of Reside Craftsman announces the brand's presence in Los Angeles and underscores its commitment to building a portfolio that reflects the full spectrum of modern travel. By prioritizing location, flexibility, and service consistency, Reside continues to expand a platform designed to serve guests seamlessly across every moment of their journey.

Reside, a Wyndham Residence

Reside offers high-quality apartment-style accommodations with hotel-level amenities for short- and extended stays. By unlocking value from underutilized units, Reside helps property owners implement smarter, more flexible leasing strategies while delivering a service-driven guest experience. Located in major city centers like Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Scottsdale, properties combine the comfort of residential living with the convenience of hotel services. partnerwithreside.com.

Media contact:

Ashley Wold

Senior Marketing Strategist

Reside, a Wyndham Residence

[email protected]

SOURCE Reside