Residences by Armani/Casa featured in new luxury hospitality service initiative

The landmark oceanfront property in Sunny Isles Beach joins a select group of premier U.S. residences redefining service standards through a collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residences by Armani/Casa is one of the seven inaugural residences participating in a new program to bring hospitality-level service standards into luxury residential living as part of FirstService Residential's collaboration with ATELIER CX, the consulting division of Forbes Travel Guide.

Located at 18975 Collins Avenue in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach, often referred to as "Florida's Riviera" for its pristine beaches, luxury towers, and global appeal, the Residences by Armani/Casa is uniquely positioned to represent the next evolution of high-rise living.

This initiative brings the service principles and standards of the world's most respected hotels into residential living, reflecting a growing expectation among residents for a more refined, consistent, and personalized experience.

"Being selected as part of this inaugural group reflects the high standards our residents expect, and our team delivers every day," said Adela Gurriaran, general manager of Residences by Armani/Casa. "This program allows us to elevate our service approach even further by aligning with globally recognized hospitality principles and bringing a more thoughtful, personalized experience to our residents."

"This is an important step forward for our community," said Meyer Zafrany, president of the Board of Directors at Residences by Armani/Casa, one of South Florida's most distinguished oceanfront condominium properties. "Our participation reinforces the Board's commitment to maintaining the highest level of service and ensuring our property continues to stand apart in a very competitive luxury market."

Completed in 2019, the Residences by Armani/Casa is a 56-story oceanfront tower developed by Dezer Development in collaboration with The Related Group and designed by world-renowned architect César Pelli. The property reflects Giorgio Armani's signature minimalist aesthetic and attention to detail, creating a cohesive design experience throughout the building's architecture, interiors, and amenities.

The inclusion of Residences by Armani/Casa in this program underscores its role as a benchmark for luxury residential living, not only for its design and location, but for its continued leadership in delivering elevated service experiences.

"We're seeing a growing expectation for service to feel as refined and intentional as the environment itself," said Hector Vargas, president, South Florida high-rise, FirstService Residential. "We are proud to manage Residences by Armani/Casa and to guide our teams in setting a higher standard of service for the high-rise residential experience."

Click here to find more information about this program

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division ATELIER CX to service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, air travel, private clubs and more through bespoke training solutions, custom service standards and expert evaluation services.

SOURCE FirstService Residential