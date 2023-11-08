Residents are Celebrating Life at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living

News provided by

Watercrest Senior Living Group

08 Nov, 2023

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community, the residents are living each day as a celebration of life. The Watercrest Buena Vista team ensures that each day provides residents opportunities for engagement, socialization, learning and interaction through a variety of unique activities.

Holiday parties, talent shows, community fundraising events and wellness expos are just a few examples of daily celebrations for the residents at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living, located in The Villages of Central Florida.
In just the past month, the community has been bustling with non-stop activity ranging from the hopping Halloween party, the Wholeness Expo, Oktoberfest celebration, Artful Expressions classes, and the incredibly popular Community Talent Show. Residents also have frequent outings outside of their community for dining and entertainment; and participating in local events such as The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's.

"Our Watercrest Buena Vista community is not your average senior living community," says Jennifer Butler, Executive Director of Watercrest Buena Vista. "Our residents assert their independence and individuality engaging in the variety of offerings that are essential to Watercrest's multi-sensory programming."

Watercrest Senior Living takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for their Live Exhilarated™ program which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Watercrest Buena Vista is an independent, assisted living and memory care community located in the area of Central Florida known as 'The Villages.' Residents at Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy the Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. The community offers outstanding amenities and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages. For information, contact the community at 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

