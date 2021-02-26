Residents of Market Street Memory Care East Lake Celebrate their 2nd Annual Market Street Winter Olympic Games

Watercrest's unique approach to healthy aging focuses on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, and Be Adventurous .

Participants in this year's Winter Olympic Games competed in Snowball Toss, Snowman Trap Shoot-Out, and Solo Broom Stick Hockey with brooms festively decorated by residents. At the traditional closing ceremonies, the winners of each game were proudly presented with a trophy and an assortment of dark chocolates, while 2nd and 3rd place winners received medals of achievement.

"The Olympic Games evoke memories of sport, history, and tradition for so many residents," says Linda Pinke, Memory Care Director at Market Street East Lake. "Everyone enjoyed the participation and sportsmanship; this is an event we will continue to look forward to every year."

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art senior living community near Tampa, exceptionally designed for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches that are a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. This specialized care community is centrally located between Trinity, Clearwater and Tampa at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. To schedule a tour, call 727-202-9314 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

