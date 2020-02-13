Residents of Market Street Memory Care East Lake Celebrate Tradition and Sport at the Market Street 2020 Winter Olympic Games

Watercrest's unique approach to healthy aging focuses on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, and Be Adventurous .

The Market Street Winter Olympic Games kicked off last week at Market Street East Lake with a singing of the Star-Spangled Banner. Participants competed in teams for 'swatterball,' and individually in the snowball pitch and curling event, with brooms festively decorated by residents. At the traditional closing ceremonies, the winners of each game were proudly presented with a trophy, while the group event received special medals designed by Market Street residents.

"Our resident Olympians were beaming with joy and pride in their accomplishments during the games," says Linda Pinke, Memory Care Director at Market Street East Lake. "Everyone enjoyed the tradition and camaraderie of the special event. As the winners posed gleefully with their trophies, our resident Betty Ann proclaimed, 'We are all winners!'"

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living by Hollie Kemp, a nationally recognized award-winning dementia and memory care specialist. Kemp recently launched the program at Market Street, focusing on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art senior living community near Tampa, exceptionally designed for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches that are a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. This specialized care community is centrally located between Trinity, Clearwater and Tampa at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. To schedule a tour, call 727-202-9314.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

