Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide home comfort and smart living, security, life safety and energy efficiency to consumers and businesses, today announced that it is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

NYSE Industrials Conference (Virtual) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Mike Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat starting at 10:50AM ET

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Mike Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat starting at 10:40AM ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Resideo website at investor.resideo.com and archived on the Investor Relations page for a period of 30 days.

About Resideo
Resideo is a leading manufacturer and developer of technology-driven sensing and controls products that provide critical comfort, energy, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products and security solutions to homes globally. We are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security products including access control, fire detection, fire suppression, security, and video products, and participate significantly in the broader related markets of, communications, data communications, networking, power, residential and professional audio-visual solutions, smart home, and wire and cable. Our global footprint serves both commercial and residential end markets. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Christopher T. Lee

Garrett Terry

Global Head of Investor Relations

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

