RESILIENCE ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL PROMOTIONS AS COMPANY ACCELERATES GROWTH

George Kotsiopoulos named President, Insurance

Gavin Reed named Head of Underwriting for North America

Sarah Thompson named Global Head of Sales Strategy

Jack Jenner named Managing Director, International Insurance

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, the leading cyber risk company, today announced several promotions as its global growth continues to accelerate. Building on its industry-leading loss ratio, the expansion of its cyber risk management software, and its expanded appetite for its insurance offerings over the past year, these key leaders will help position the company's evolution in 2025 and beyond.

Resilience has consolidated its core insurance operations under George Kotsiopoulos, who was named President, Insurance. George is a seasoned insurance executive who will lead Resilience's global underwriting strategy, capacity partnerships, and actuarial functions, in addition to his existing role leading global distribution and strategy.

Gavin Reed has been named Head of Underwriting for North America . Gavin brings over 20 years of experience as a broker and underwriter in London and the US. In his three years at Resilience, he helped build the company's underwriting presence on the West Coast before co-leading the US Underwriting team.

Sarah Thompson has been named Global Head of Sales Strategy, a new leadership role in the company's expanding global revenue organization. She will be responsible for strategy, enablement, and operations across all revenue-producing teams.

Jack Jenner has been promoted into a new role as Managing Director, International Insurance, recognizing his long track record in helping build business in multicultural European and Asian markets. He will continue to partner closely with Rehan Hussain , Head of Underwriting, International.

"Our mission is simple: help clients become resilient to material losses," said Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad, CEO of Resilience. "And we are thrilled with the rapid adoption of our cybersecurity decision platform and insurance offerings that make this mission real. This tremendous growth and momentum has created the opportunity for our senior leaders to take on more responsibilities, especially as we help our clients break their silos in cybersecurity and insurance to manage their cyber risk holistically."

Mario Vitale, President of Resilience added: "We are lucky that our bench is so deep that we're not only recruiting from the outside, but we're promoting from the inside. Cornerstone leaders such as George, Gavin, Sarah and Jack are the reason why we continue to enhance the way we serve our broker partners and clients better."

The company, which recently increased its underwriting capacity to $20 million through expanded capacity partnerships, has been recognized recently as best in class for its cyber risk management by SC Media and as Cyber MGA of the Year by ZyWave. Resilience's unique approach helps security and risk management leaders quantify, translate, and transfer risk through its integrated cyber risk solutions.

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of cyber criminals. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and $20 million capacity of A+ insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency, and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

