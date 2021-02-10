Resilience Broadens National Footprint Adding Underwriting Strength in the Midwest and Southeast

McGowan joins Resilience from Beazley in Chicago where he served as Co-Chair of the carrier's Global Cyber and Tech Large Risk Group – setting the underwriting strategy for their Cyber and E&O business. He was responsible for underwriting and managing the company's most complex cyber risk placements in the US.

Shannon joins Resilience from AXA XL in Atlanta where he served as a Senior Underwriter in their Cyber and Technology E&O practice. During his tenure, Shannon oversaw the carrier's cyber middle market business across the Southeast Region of the United States. Prior to his role with AXA XL, Shannon was a Cyber and Professional Liability Underwriter with AIG.

"We continue to attract strong insurance talent who recognize the need for a broader approach to writing cyber," said CJ Pruzinsky, Chief Underwriting Officer of Resilience. "It has to go beyond the tried and true that has worked for years for most lines of coverage – and in Kevin McGowan and Mike Shannon we've got two professionals who embrace the combination of security with insurance that we're bringing to the market."

McGowan will be based in Resilience's Chicago offices and Shannon will be based in the firm's Atlanta office.

