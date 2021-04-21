Resilience Broadens National Footprint. Adding Underwriting Strength naming Gavin Reed as EVP in Los Angeles

"Gavin will be a key leader for Resilience. We are very excited about the experience he brings and his ability to build relationships in a market we believe is being underserved today," said CJ Pruzinsky, Chief Underwriting Officer of Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions.

Reed joined Resilience effective April 19 bringing nearly 20 years of underwriting expertise, most recently as Assistant Vice President of Specialty Underwriting - Cyber/E&O/Media for CNA Insurance.

"We look forward to working with Gavin, who is a tremendous addition to the Resilience team. His leadership and expertise well-positions their continued growth into the Western Region," said Jeff Richardson, SVP, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions. Resilience is the cyber program manager for Intact Insurance.

Throughout the past decade, Reed has been most notable for working on highly complex underwriting risks, employing diagnostic and systematic analysis.

"I've spent a great deal of time developing corporate strategy and team growth over the last several years so I'm very excited to join Resilience at this particular inception point," said Reed.

Reed spent 10 years in the London market in various broking and underwriting roles across all financial lines. He began his insurance career at Marsh as a broker before joining Hiscox and then CNA in London.

Reed holds an M.A. in International Relations from the University of East Anglia - School of Economic and Social Studies where he was captain of their football club. Reed is an avid surfer and snowboarder and will be based in Resilience's Los Angeles office.

About Resilience

Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions provides comprehensive insurance coverage and patented cybersecurity tools to protect mid-market companies. By bringing together security, insurance, and recovery, Resilience goes beyond risk transfer to help clients become cyber resilient. Resilience insurance, the cyber program manager of Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions – which is backed by the financial strength of Intact Financial Corporation – leverages Cyber Meteorology, a proprietary data-driven risk analytics platform, to provide highly targeted coverage and allowing for a superior claims experience. Resilience is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Founders Fund, CRV, Intact Ventures, UL Ventures, and John Thompson, Chairman of Microsoft. For more information, visit www.resilienceinsurance.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Resilience