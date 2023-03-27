Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP) Announces A New Partnership With Albany Technical College

BURBANK, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience-Building Leader Program, the certification body for the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® (RBLP®) series of leadership certifications, today announces an exciting partnership with Albany Technical College.

As an RBLP Authorized Education Partner, Albany Technical College will add the Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program to its offerings. This program provides students with the knowledge and skills required to build and lead resilient teams in organizations of any size, in any industry.

Students that complete the Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program at Albany Technical College will be prepared to sit for one of the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional (RBLP) series of certification exams.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Albany Technical College" says Dr. Gene Coughlin, the Founder and CEO at RBLP. "The ability to build and lead resilient teams has never been more important. Resilient teams are the key to both individual and organizational resilience. Resilient teams are stronger together and they make learning and change possible. Our purpose at RBLP is to share this truth with leaders everywhere."

In today's ever-changing work environment, sound leadership has never been more important. With our focus on providing continuing and professional development that focuses on supporting lifelong learning within our community, we are thrilled to be partnering with RBLP to help us continue to do that." says Matt Trice, VP of Economic Development at Albany Technical College. "RBLP compliments our other Leadership Certifications in Lean Six Sigma and Project Management and truly offers a 'turnkey' for organizations looking to enhance team environments and effective leadership."

About Albany Technical College

Albany Technical College (ATC) located in Southwest Georgia, a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia. ATC exists to train individuals to meet dynamic workforce needs, promote economic and community growth through the delivery of quality credit instruction, adult education, and customized training using traditional and distance education formats.

Register for their RBLP Leadership Certificate Program here.

About Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP)

RBLP's mission is to certify front-line supervisors (RBLP®), middle managers (RBLP-C), and senior leaders (RBLP-T) in Building and Leading Resilient Teams. Collective resilience is the team's ability to overcome adversity, and then adapt and grow together because of that adversity. RBLP's vision is to create a worldwide community of practice committed to Building and Leading Resilient Teams.

To learn more about RBLP®, please visit: www.resiliencebuildingleader.com.

Media Contact:

Belinda Aramide

[email protected]

SOURCE Resilience Building Leader Program