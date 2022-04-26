Resilience Continues to Attract Leading Insurance Talent: Names Sarah Thompson SVP of Underwriting

"Thompson's reinsurance broking experience in building and growing a cyber business to serve clients with complex risks is a tremendous value on our team," said Killian Brady. "She understands the nuances of cyber – the challenges of working with clients on an ever-changing risk landscape – and shares our commitment to improve clients' cyber wellness – going beyond an insurance policy mindset."

Thompson has also served as Vice President at Aon Cyber Solutions, where she was responsible for owning all aspects of client services of large multinational clients placing cyber/EO risk. Before joining Aon, Thompson held various roles at AIG.

"Resilience has been taking an innovative approach to working with clients on cyber risk – integrating the collective experience of CISOs and risk managers – and they have gotten the attention of the cyber insurance market," said Thompson. "I'm excited to join Resilience with the opportunity to build on their national footprint and deliver the Insure and Secure approach to mid-market companies."

Thompson earned her Bachelor of Science in Finance from Fairfield University.

