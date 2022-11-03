Resilience is on a mission to help enterprises become Cyber Resilient

New brand identity and marketing campaign launches to demonstrate how Resilience is Rewriting the Rules of how cyber risk is assessed, measured and managed

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience , the next-gen cyber risk company that's helping middle-to-large market enterprises connect their cyber insurance coverage with advanced cybersecurity visibility and actionable cyber hygiene, is announcing the launch of our new brand website ( www.cyberresilience.com ), and marketing campaign titled "Rewriting the Rules of Risk."

The current approach to managing cyber risk at enterprises, fighting cyber threats and buying insurance coverage, is fundamentally siloed. This approach has led to a world that will see 83% of companies be attacked this year, and by 2025, losses from cybercrime are projected to cost over $10 trillion dollars, outpacing investment in security & insurance by more than 5X.

These costs are a result of a cybersecurity industry that drives enterprises to make cyber risk management decisions through Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt, (FUD). This method results in the overuse of status-quo benchmarks, which means comparing your organization's efforts against peers that may be making completely different security decisions. Risk managers responsible for balancing enterprise risk are overwhelmed by a complex technical threat they were not trained to address. CISOs are burnt out fighting tactical fires rather than becoming strategic business partners. And CEOs and CFOs are experiencing a know/do gap, with no clear unified roadmap to managing their cyber risk. CEO and Co-Founder of Resilience, Vishaal Hariprasad, believes uniting the efforts of these groups is the strongest path toward building enterprise-wide Cyber Resilience.

"Resilience believes that you can't separate your cyber insurance from your cybersecurity if you want to manage your cyber risk correctly," said Hariprasad. "We've instead got to break the silos across risk, cybersecurity, and financial experts at a company and look at cyber risk holistically - in other words, be Cyber Resilient. That's our mission. What we propose is dynamic: reduce the risk, reduce the risk transfer cost, reduce the severity of a breach, reduce the risk to partners, and improve your business's agility and competitiveness."

"The last couple of years have made it clear that it's long past time to rewrite the rules of how cyber risk is assessed and managed. The core objective of our new brand strategy and campaign is to educate the market around our progressive approach and showcase the quantifiable impact we are driving everyday for our enterprise clients, said Nikhil Chawla, Chief Marketing Officer at Resilience.

Resilience is helping companies become Cyber Resilient by rewriting the rules of how cyber risk is assessed, measured and managed. The new campaign focuses on demonstrating our customer impact using four stories (and rules) to start with:

New rule: New tech is NOT a trade-off for cyber security.

"It was the pandemic. Every kid needed a laptop. But not every kid could afford one," said Resilience CISO, Justin Shattuck . "Schools were giving them out to students, teachers, and administrators. Everyone. They needed multi-factor authentication across thousands of devices — on a meager budget. Our security team partnered with their head of IT and CFO to overhaul their security controls. In the end, thousands of kids got access to computers, and hackers didn't get access to them."

New rule: You CAN insure the previously uninsurable. IF you understand their risk profile.

"New client. We get a 5 AM call... Ransomware attack," said Travis Wong , Head of Risk Engineering & Security Service. "Our incident response team was on it ASAP. We coordinated everything: technology, security, their organizational behaviors. Got them the products and tools they needed to get them to insurability. And we did it in only 9 months as they came up for renewal."

New rule: Past failure is NOT an indicator of future risk.

"This customer was in the business of protecting people's homes," said Sarah Thompson , Senior Vice President of Underwriting. "They got hacked. Nobody would offer them cyber insurance. Our insurance team did. Not only did we help quantify their risk profile, and train their security team, Resilience offered an affordable policy as well as a cyber security package."

New rule: Better cyber security controls SHOULD get you better insurance coverage.

"This manufacturing company was getting unreasonable sublimit terms," said Alpha Diallo , Senior Manager of Security. "A hundred thousand sublimit for ransomware on a $170k premium. I mean… good terms for an insurer. Not so much for the client. So, our security team started over. Fully assessed their risk profile. Designed a bespoke cyber action plan; dedicated cyber health manager, guidance on controls they needed—like "end of life" systems, and MFA for applications and services. Everything. Now that their security was up, our insurance team reassessed their risk profile. And their Ransomware limit went up, too. From $100K to $5MM. That is 50X more coverage on ransomware."

At Resilience, we believe that successful companies must adopt a holistic Cyber Resilience strategy that integrates risk transfer and risk mitigation so they can take a digital hit without impacting their ability to deliver value.

About Resilience

Resilience is the next-generation cyber risk company that's on a mission to help make the world cyber resilient.

Founded in 2016 by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities, augmented by prominent leaders and innovators from the insurance and technology industries, the privately-held firm is rewriting the rules of how cyber risk is assessed and managed for middle to large market enterprises. Rooted in decades of experience, Resilience helps financial, risk, and information security leaders continuously improve their organizations' cyber resilience by connecting cyber insurance coverage with advanced cybersecurity visibility and a shared plan to reinforce actionable cyber hygiene.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience's team is globally dispersed, with offices in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, and London. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency and security services through its expert security team.

For more information, visit us at www.cyberresilience.com

SOURCE Resilience