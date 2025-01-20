Resilient Business Systems Start with Integrated IT Operations and Service Management, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Adopting a systems-thinking approach will empower IT leaders to integrate IT operations and service management practices, balancing innovation, adaptability, and risk management to build more efficient, responsive IT systems that are aligned with business goals, according to the newly released blueprint from Info-Tech Research Group.

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has reported in a recently released resource that as organizations face increasing operational complexity and mounting technical debt, aligning IT operations with service management practices has become more critical than ever. The firm explains that fragmented systems and siloed teams can often lead to inefficiencies, delayed service delivery, and a reduced ability to respond to evolving business needs. To help address these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has published its Create a Service Management and IT Operations Strategy blueprint, which provides IT leaders with a practical framework to integrate and optimize these core functions, enabling them to build a resilient foundation for future growth and long-term success.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Create a Service Management and IT Operations Strategy" blueprint provides IT leaders with practical guidance to develop strategies that align IT operations with organizational priorities and drive value. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"IT operations and service management practices should be tightly integrated, yet we often see them being assessed and improved incrementally as disconnected practices," says Mahmoud Ramin, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "These practices may be missing documentation or may have data that meets the basic needs of the practice leaders but is not able to support adjacent practices. A great example is to see if the data produced in your incident management practice can be used today to launch a problem management practice or could tell you where the biggest impact will be if you can eliminate one or two sources of technical debt."

Info-Tech's data-backed blueprint identifies the challenges posed by siloed IT teams and disconnected systems, which hinder improvement efforts and keep organizations stuck in a reactive state. This lack of collaboration and integration across interdependent systems can lead to delays in delivery and reinforces the perception of IT as slow and inefficient. To address these issues, the firm recommends that IT leaders conduct a comprehensive assessment of operational practices to identify strengths and areas for improvement. Info-Tech explains that by focusing on initiatives that enhance efficiency and align with broader organizational goals, IT teams can move away from reactive cycles and deliver greater value to the organization.

"A systems-thinking approach will start with assessing practice capabilities under the same lens, which includes process accountability, policy, data, documentation, technology, and funding, as these are foundational factors in every successful practice," explains Sandi Conrad, advisory fellow at Info-Tech Research Group. "By understanding how these practices align with the goals of an IT operations department and linking them to organizational priorities, it becomes easier to identify impactful enhancements for interconnected practices. This approach also uncovers opportunities for systematic improvements, such as developing and enforcing data quality standards."

Key Elements of Info-Tech's Service Management and IT Operations Strategy

An integrated approach to service management and IT operations is essential for organizations that rely on technology to achieve their goals. Info-Tech's Create a Service Management and IT Operations Strategy blueprint provides IT leaders with practical guidance to develop strategies that align IT operations with organizational priorities and drive value.

Define Vision and Mission Statements

The firm advises IT leaders to begin by defining clear vision and mission statements to create a strong foundation for their strategy. This involves mapping processes within key focus areas and aligning them with organizational objectives. By prioritizing these goals, IT teams can ensure that operations directly support the broader needs of the organization. Prioritize Processes and Practices

IT leaders should evaluate processes and practices to measure their significance and impact on achieving critical goals. This step involves assessing current capabilities and identifying areas where improvements will provide the greatest value. By focusing on high-priority practices, IT teams can address operational inefficiencies and drive meaningful progress. Create a Structured Plan to Implement Selected Improvement Candidates

A well-structured plan is key to translating strategies into actionable results. This procedure involves defining short-term, medium-term, and long-term objectives, assigning responsibilities, and anticipating potential obstacles. By proactively addressing challenges with mitigation strategies, organizations can ensure smooth execution and lasting success.

By adopting the integrated strategy detailed in Info-Tech's resource, organizations can break down silos, optimize resources, and drive meaningful improvements across IT operations and service management. This comprehensive approach can help foster greater operational efficiency and enhance IT's ability to respond to growing business demands and challenges. The firm's holistic strategy enables IT leaders to position their departments as proactive partners in achieving organizational success.

