Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2018

The Annual General Meeting adopted the balance sheets and income statements and discharged the members of the Board and the CEO from personal liability.

It was resolved to adopt the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives proposed by the Board, to apply until the close of the Annual General Meeting 2019.

It was resolved that remuneration to Board members who are not on the pay-roll of any Group company will amount to, with respect of the Chairman, SEK 480,000, and SEK 250,000 to each of the other Board members.

It was resolved that the Auditor's fees be paid in accordance with current approved invoicing.

It was resolved to re-elect Carl Filip Bergendal, Johan Löf, Hans Wigzell and Johanna Öberg as Board members of the company, to elect Britta Wallgren as new board member and to appoint Carl Filip Bergendal as Chairman of the Board.

It was resolved to re-elect the auditing firm Ernst & Young as Auditors, with the authorized public accountant Per Hedström as auditor in charge.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation treatment planning system to clinics all over the world and distributes products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. The company has now launched the next-generation oncology information system, RayCare*, which comprises a new product area for RaySearch. RaySearch's software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since November 2003. For more information about RaySearch, visit www.raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

