Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Loomis
Dec 10, 2020, 09:03 ET
SOLNA, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting today in Loomis AB resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on a dividend of SEK 5.50 per share.
The record date for the dividend was set to Monday, 14 December, 2020. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, 17 December, 2020.
Due to the ongoing corona pandemic, the Extraordinary General Meeting was carried out through postal voting, without any physical attendance.
Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.
CONTACT:
Alf Göransson
Chairman of the Board
Contact: Carina Cederblad
+46 8 522 920 53
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/resolutions-at-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-loomis,c3252597
The following files are available for download:
|
Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Loomis
SOURCE Loomis AB