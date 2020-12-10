Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Loomis

SOLNA, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting today in Loomis AB resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on a dividend of SEK 5.50 per share.

The record date for the dividend was set to Monday, 14 December, 2020. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, 17 December, 2020.

Due to the ongoing corona pandemic, the Extraordinary General Meeting was carried out through postal voting, without any physical attendance.

Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

