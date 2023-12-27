Resolve to Protect Your New Tech with OtterBox

News provided by

OtterBox

27 Dec, 2023

-Outfit the whole family with OtterBox cases just in time for the New Year-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banish post-Christmas blues by treating yourself to a fun new OtterBox case that protects your new tech gifts. With stylish, rugged and all-around protective options, you can jump into the new year with confidence. 

"The holidays are a popular time for upgraded mobile tech," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "OtterBox has the perfect cases to protect that new phone, ear buds or smart watch. With a range of colors and graphics, all members of the family can find a case that speaks to them and expresses their personal style."

Slim and stylish Symmetry Series is perfect for a pop of color, fun graphics or a clear case that shows off the phone.1 Symmetry Series is available for Samsung and Google devices, and Symmetry Series with MagSafe for newer iPhones unlocks the MagSafe accessory ecosystem. Defender Series is the rugged protector of devices to get any new phone through the new year with earthy colors and graphics that will be sure to bring a bit of nature to every device no matter where life takes you.1 Defender Series XT offers MagSafe compatibility for iPhone devices. Frē Series keeps devices fully waterproofed for water, snow and dirt filled adventures all year long. Easily attach favorite MagSafe accessories to Frē Series for MagSafe.

Don't forget to pair your new case with screen protection to add even more protection to your device. OtterBox screen protectors keep new devices looking like new as these durable screen protectors keep micro scratches off your device screen.

The littlest devices sometimes need the greatest protection and OtterBox has you covered. With cases in a range of colors offered for Apple Watch, AirPod and AirTag, a full collection can be built of matching cases for every family member. For Apple Watch users, OtterBox Apple Watch Bands are breathable, wear-all-day comfortable and slide into place with two watch band length options. These can be paired with an OtterBox Apple Watch Bumper to keep the display protected during daily use. AirTag cases are perfect for protecting the device from falls and clip onto purses, backpacks and keys with ease. AirPod cases are soft to the touch, come with two carabiner options and resist scratches for a chic look anywhere you go.

OtterBox accessories are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered. 

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it. 

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

