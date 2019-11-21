Resorts World Las Vegas Announces New Amenities and Summer 2021 Opening

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas has unveiled updated plans for the US$4.3 billion luxury resort-casino to include new amenities such as a 5,000-capacity state-of-the-art theater scalable to host A-list residencies and corporate events; a dynamic 75,000-square-foot nightlife and daylife concept; a 50-foot diameter video globe which will display over 6,000 square feet of captivating LED content; and additional luxury suites, villas and penthouses with individual lobby experiences, open balconies and a sky casino. Projected to open in Summer 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas will combine traditional and modern architecture, weaving a new luxury hotel experience into the fabric of Las Vegas with Asian-inspired touches, progressive technology and world-class guest service.

"Our team has been working diligently to perfect the vision for Resorts World Las Vegas and we are excited to begin sharing that concept with Las Vegas and the greater hospitality communities," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. "We believe Resorts World's unique design and commitment to providing cutting-edge amenities and captivating experiences, is the foundation to curating a thoughtful resort experience that aims to redefine the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas."

In addition to the new entertainment venues and guest room enhancements, the resort is expected to feature a myriad of premier facilities and amenities, including:

Next-generation 110,000-square-foot casino complete with slots, table games, high-limit gaming areas, private gaming salons, dedicated poker room, and a 14,000-square-foot Entertainment Zone , which includes a race and sports book and featured live entertainment;

complete with slots, table games, high-limit gaming areas, private gaming salons, dedicated poker room, and a , which includes a race and sports book and featured live entertainment; Two resort towers housing 3,500 guest rooms ;

housing ; 350,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space ;

; 27,000-square-foot world-class spa ;

; 220,000-square-foot pool complex with seven unique pool experiences including an 1,800-square-foot infinity pool with spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip;

with seven unique pool experiences including an 1,800-square-foot infinity pool with spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip; 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen (one of the largest LED building displays in the world) and 19,000-square-foot East Tower LED screen ;

(one of the largest LED building displays in the world) and ; Extensive food and beverage portfolio featuring a wide range of cuisine from authentic street food to Michelin star dining, including concepts new to the Las Vegas Strip.

Resorts World Las Vegas will seamlessly blend the technology and luxury appeal of an urban contemporary resort with the traditions and time-honored details of the Resorts World brand. From a lush outdoor pool oasis with bold accents and rustic textures, to an interior color palette of warm gold and cream hues, each space will have its own identity and will be equally as inviting and immersive as it is unique.

Additional details about the project, including hiring and group sales information, will be announced in the coming months.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, which has been registered as a publicly traded corporation by the Nevada Gaming Commission. Resorts World Las Vegas has affiliated integrated resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Construction for Resorts World Las Vegas, one of the largest hotel construction sites currently in the U.S., is steadily moving forward with approximately 1,500 construction workers on-site each day at the 88-acre parcel of land. The property will be a tech-forward, innovative and inclusive resort which will stand on the pillars of elevated service, harmony, loyalty and luxury. Weaving traditions of Resorts World into the fabric of Las Vegas, the 3,500-room casino-resort will introduce a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the Las Vegas market with exciting new experiences, one-of-a-kind culture and seamless guest service. For more information, visit www.rwlasvegas.com.

ABOUT GENTING GROUP

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group collectively employs about 56,000 people and is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.

