Resorts World Las Vegas Debuts Awana Spa - A Wellness Haven With Social Experiences And Rituals From Around The World

Offering an experience not available anywhere else in the country, the theatrical Art of Aufguss will make its U.S. debut at Awana Spa. Inspired by European saunas that provide rejuvenation and social gathering for the shared goal of greater well-being, the spa showcases a theater-inspired heated room with aromatherapy, choreographed music, lighting and dancing towels. An avant-garde, social experience that will relax, invigorate and inspire playfulness as each Sauna Meister curates a 30-minute themed experience.

"Awana Spa's uniqueness stems from tapping into traditional, world-renowned treatments, with a social twist. The experience will be pleasantly unpredictable as our distinctive architecture, music and services provide a spa experience like no other that taps into Vegas' essence," said Jennifer Lynn, spa director at Resorts World Las Vegas "Unlike most spas, socialization is at our core through services such as the Art of Aufguss, that provides a spectacular and entertaining wellness experience."

Awana's modern, yet warm space draws upon the principles of the golden ratio with rounded rooms, curved walls and highly thought out designs to promote a transformative and holistic experience. The design's pinnacle is showcased through the spectacular, state-of-the-art Fountain of Youth experience. Inspired by tales of the mythical spring that restores the youth of anyone to bathe in its curative, age-reversing waters, the Fountain of Youth experience houses a network of six vitality pools, heated Crystal laconium room, tepidarium chairs, vapor-filled steam rooms, cool mist showers and the experiential Rain Walk. The expansive co-ed facility features LED screens and immersive experiences that change throughout the day; when the projection transports guests to various picturesque destinations, the room's temperature as well as other added touches, will match the displayed setting. Guests can opt for a Fountain of Youth Passport, which includes a two-hour journey of youthful exploration.

Awana invites guests to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul through indulgent and luxurious treatments steeped in deep wellness traditions from across the world, including:

Assorted Massages and Bodywork: Awana's expertly trained technicians will offer an assortment of massages and body therapies from Himalayan Salt Stone and Prenatal Massages to a World of Wellness Massage in addition to Reiki Masters, Chakra Healing, Reflexology, Medical /Oncology and Sports Massages. The spa also offers enhancements to your experience including Crystal and Sound Healing treatments, Therabody's Theragun devices, Moroccan Oil Hair Mask, Knesko Gemstone Masks and Cupping.



Rejuvenating Facials: Awana's seasoned team of Master Aestheticians provide skin altering solutions using Hydrafacial, the most advanced facial technology. Additional custom facial offerings include Face Yoga, the Signature Facial with dermaplaning and gua sha, as well as various hand and back treatments.



Foot Spa Lounge: Awana offers healing traditions from around the world through specialized therapists including techniques from eastern countries concentrating on specific ailments such as jet lag, sleep health, muscle recovery through RecoveryAir PRO by Therabody and more. The Foot Spa Lounge can be reserved for groups of up to 20 people for the ultimate private experience.



