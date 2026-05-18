Resorts World New York City Announces First-Ever $1 Million Jackpot Winner

Historic overnight win marks milestone moment for New York's gaming industry, local economy, and lucky NYC resident

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World New York City today announced its first-ever $1 million jackpot winner after a New York City resident struck it big in the early morning hours on Thursday, May 14.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., the guest won an astonishing $1,009,357.41 while playing the Aristocrat Million Dollar Dragon Link progressive slot machine, becoming the first player in the property's history to surpass the $1 million mark on a single jackpot payout.

The seven-figure payday occurred just more than two weeks after Resorts World opened the first ever commercial casino in the city's 400-plus-year history.

"This is a monumental moment not only for one incredibly lucky New Yorker, but for Resorts World New York City and the entire state," said Genting Americas East President Robert DeSalvio. "Jackpots like this create excitement for our players while also reinforcing the positive economic impact gaming has on New York City and New York State. When our guests win big, New York wins big."

The winner, a New York City resident who works in Manhattan and wished to remain anonymous, hit the game's coveted Dragon Link Grand Progressive during the free spins bonus feature by filling the screen with all 15 orb values — the coin-like symbols displayed on the machine. The achievement unlocked the Grand Jackpot, with the final payout totaling $1,009,357.41, including the Grand Progressive meter and additional winnings accumulated during the bonus feature.

As New York City's premier gaming and entertainment destination, Resorts World New York City has generated billions in revenue for public education and continues to support thousands of jobs and local businesses across the region. The historic jackpot serves as another reminder that life-changing moments can happen right here in the heart of New York City.

For more information about Resorts World New York City, visit Resorts World New York City.

About RWNYC

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) is the Big Apple's only casino-hotel and has generated over $5 billion for the State's public education system since 2011. RWNYC fulfils the decades-long mission to turn the historic Aqueduct Racetrack into a true integrated resort. On April 28, 2026, the facility was transformed to a commercial casino with over 240 live table games and more than 2,500 machines, with more gaming options and amenities expected towards the end of 2026. An average 5 million guests pass through RWNYC's doors annually, where they enjoy an extraordinary gaming, entertainment, and dining experiences and this is expected to double to 10 million guests a year. In 2021, the 400-room Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York City opened its doors — bringing the total investment at the site to $1.1 billion. Guests choose from several dining options, including the recently reopened RW Prime and the Good Friends Noodle House.

RWNYC is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965, with destination resort operations in the Catskills, Hudson Valley, Las Vegas, Bimini, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Genting has more than 50 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry and collectively employs approximately 30,000 people while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.

CONTACT: Stefan Friedman, [email protected]

SOURCE Resorts World New York City